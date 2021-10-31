G20 closes understanding on climate and vaccines – 10/31/2021

After a sleepless night and a morning of intense negotiations, the G20 concludes a final understanding and establishes a commitment to guarantee the vaccination of 70% of the population of each country by June 2022 and take measures to curb global warming by 1, 5 degrees Celsius.

Both were points considered as priorities by Brazilian diplomacy, which, behind the scenes and far from the controversies of Jair Bolsonaro, managed to have his positions heard. During the days of debates away from the press, Itamaraty even acted to bring the positions of different countries closer together.

The question remains, however, about how each of the measures will be implemented in practice. For there to be 70% of the population of each country, the rich economies will have to intensify the distribution of doses, which are now accumulated in less than ten governments.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, celebrated the agreement. But, in statements to UOL, he insisted that the promises to release immunization agents will have to be transformed into actions.

Before reaching the 70% target in June, leaders set an interim goal of immunizing 40% of the countries’ population by the end of the year.

On the climate side, with the G20 just hours away from finishing its first face-to-face summit in two years in Rome, an agreement on climate and energy was still uncertain.

One of the obstacles was China and India’s insistence that they need more time to make any kind of transition to cleaner energy. This is one of the central points in the emissions debate. But the two Asian giants warn that a change in the structure of economies would require a longer period of adaptation.

Both have become poles of CO2 emissions in recent years. But they claim, like other emerging ones, that the accumulation of greenhouse gases on the planet is a responsibility above all of rich countries for decades.

There are also points still pending in the final declaration due to the interests of the government of Joe Biden.

For negotiators in Rome, however, the difficulty of reaching a mere statement of principles at the G20 reveals how challenging the Climate Summit in Glasgow from this Sunday will be.

The meeting, known as COP26, aims to establish a pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are at a record level of concentration in the atmosphere.