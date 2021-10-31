G20 discusses target to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C, but does not talk about date for carbon neutrality | Environment

The leaders of the 20 main economies on the planet, the G20, debate this Sunday (31) in Rome, measures to contain climate change. According to sources linked to AFP, AP and Reuters, the group agreed to limit global warming to 1.5ºC and to end public financing for new coal-fired power plants.

The goal of limiting temperature rise this century to levels “well below 2°C” was agreed in 2015 in the Paris Agreement. Now, the G20 leaders are returning to the target, but they did not say when it should be reached. According to AFP and AP, the agreement says only “around the middle of the century”.

Understand the Paris Agreement

On the other hand, although some G20 powers are still dependent on coal for power generation – such as China and India -, the group defended the suspension of subsidies for new projects of coal-fired plants abroad for this year.

“We will end the granting of international public financing for new coal plants by the end of 2021”, indicates the text negotiated during the G20 summit obtained by the AFP.

However, the document did not set a date for the elimination of coal energy in the world, promising to do so “as soon as possible”.

“The G20 must make a special commitment to halt construction of new coal-fired plants starting this year and end the fossil fuel subsidy starting in 2025,” said Friederike Röder, vice president of the NGO Global Citizen.

“They are just obscure measures rather than concrete actions,” said Röder.

The G20 countries, which include Brazil, China, India, Germany, England and the United States, are responsible for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In Brazil, unlike the great powers, the great villain of the climate is not the burning of coal, but deforestation and cattle raising.

Zero carbon emissions

Increase the emissions of gases that intensify the greenhouse effect

Efforts to achieve carbon neutrality were another topic agreed on Sunday.

In 2019, the European Union committed to zero the balance of CO2 emissions by 2050. Now, however, the G20 final document says that national plans on how to reduce carbon emissions will be strengthened “if necessary”, and it does not no specific reference to 2050 as the year to achieve net zero carbon emissions. The information is from Reuters.

This year, United Nations climate experts warned that the goal of limiting the rise in the Earth’s temperature to 1.5º C must be achieved to avoid a dramatic acceleration of extreme weather events such as droughts, storms and floods. For this, the UN climate panel recommended that net zero emissions be achieved by 2050.

Also on this last day of the summit, the G20 countries reaffirm their commitment, not fulfilled so far, to mobilize 100 billion dollars for the costs of adapting to climate change in developing countries.

The two-day G20 summit serves to lay the foundations for the UN climate conference, COP 26, which kicked off this Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

“If the G20 was a dress rehearsal for COP26, world leaders were wrong,” Greenpeace Director General Jennifer Morgan, who said leaders “were not up to the challenge,” told AFP.

About 190 nations around the world participate in COP 26, which runs until November 12th.