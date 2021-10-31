G20: isolated, Bolsonaro has an empty agenda and is mocked by the Italian press

by

  Matheus Magenta
  BBC News Brazil sent to Rome

Lack of bilateral meetings is a sign of Bolsonaro's lack of prestige on the international political scene

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is one of the only leaders of the G20 (group of the 20 largest economies in the world) that does not have scheduled meetings with other leaders, with the exception of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, host of the event, which, according to protocol, meets with all the leaders present in Rome.

According to Itamaraty, the Brazilian president’s agenda would be updated throughout his visit to Italy, and meetings were being negotiated with other countries, but nothing has been closed so far. The G20 meeting takes place this weekend (30 and 31/10), and then many of them head to the Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland (COP26).

Under strong international pressure due to the increase in deforestation and forest fires in the Amazon, Bolsonaro decided not to go to COP26, which generated criticism from other countries and environmental organizations. According to the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, the Brazilian president will avoid the climate meeting because they would throw “rocks” on him.

Bolsonaro’s environmental policy did much to isolate him in international fora like the G20, and his absence at COP26 accentuates that.