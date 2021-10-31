G20 Leaders Pass Global Tax on Multinational Profits

The G20 leaders confirmed this Saturday (30) the historic agreement on an international reform aimed at ending tax havens with the introduction of a 15% global tax on the profits of multinationals.

The G20 approved “a historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that could end the damaging corporate tax run,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The approval, which was taken for granted after 136 countries gave their approval in early October to the pact negotiated under the mediation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), will be made official in the final declaration of the G20 scheduled for Sunday (31) according to various sources.

The reform should allow these 136 countries, which represent 90% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to generate around 150 billion dollars in additional income per year thanks to this minimum tax, which every nation must now legislate on its introduction. in their national markets from 2023.

The measure is structured on two pillars. One of them is the minimum 15% tax rate for companies with sales in excess of 750 million euros per year ($867 million).

The other pillar aims to ensure that the income paid by large companies reach the countries where they make a profit and not where they have their headquarters, which would limit the controversial practices of tax optimization.

This measure will be applied to multinationals whose global turnover exceeds 20 billion euros (approximately 23 billion dollars) and whose profitability exceeds 10%.