G20 leaders pledge to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population – News

Rome, Oct 30 (EFE) – The G20 heads of state or government pledged this Saturday in Rome to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by 2022, distributing medication against Covid-19 to poor countries, sources confirmed The different ministers of Health and Economy at the forum of the 20 powers of the planet have already announced yesterday their intention to achieve this goal, proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The agreement involves the vaccination of 40% of the world’s population. year and 70% by 2022, as illustrated in the opening of the summit in Rome by the host Prime Minister, Italian Mario Draghi. This is to achieve “the goal of a true and equitable recovery” and was agreed by all leaders gathered at the summit , the sources added. On its first day of debates, the G20 held a panel entitled “Global Economy and Health” to address solutions to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus over the past year and a half, an issue facing everyone the leaders in their speeches. In addition, “many” of them defended the need to maintain a “multilateral” policy in search of these solutions. production and technology transfer in regions such as Africa, also to prevent future health crises. Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, has proposed strengthening global health bodies to “compensate for insufficient coordination between health authorities and that was evident during the pandemic.” EFEgsm-lsc/phg(photo)
The heads of state or government of the G20 pledged this Saturday (30), in Rome, to vaccinate at least 70% of the world population by 2022, distributing the immunizing agent. Covid-19 to poor countries, confirmed sources at the summit.
The summit is the first since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The different ministers of Health and Economy of the forum of the 20 powers of the planet had already advanced, on Friday (29), the intention of reaching this objective, proposed by the WHO (World Health Organization).
The agreement involves vaccinating 40% of the world’s population this year and 70% by 2022, as illustrated at the opening of the summit in Rome by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The goal is to achieve “a true and equitable recovery,” and was agreed upon by all leaders gathered at the summit, the sources added.
On its first day of debates, the G20 held a panel entitled “Global Economy and Health” to address solutions to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus over the past year and a half, an issue faced by all leaders in their speeches.
Furthermore, many of them defended the need to maintain a “multilateral” policy in search of these solutions. To achieve the goal, in addition to donating doses to developing countries, the need to increase productive capacity and transfer technologies in regions such as Africa was discussed, also to prevent future health crises.
Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, has proposed strengthening the world’s health bodies to “make up for the insufficient coordination between health and financial authorities that was evident during the pandemic.”