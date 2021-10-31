G20 leaders pledge to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population – News

The heads of state or government of the G20 pledged this Saturday (30), in Rome, to vaccinate at least 70% of the world population by 2022, distributing the immunizing agent. Covid-19 to poor countries, confirmed sources at the summit.

The summit is the first since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The different ministers of Health and Economy of the forum of the 20 powers of the planet had already advanced, on Friday (29), the intention of reaching this objective, proposed by the WHO (World Health Organization).

The agreement involves vaccinating 40% of the world’s population this year and 70% by 2022, as illustrated at the opening of the summit in Rome by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The goal is to achieve “a true and equitable recovery,” and was agreed upon by all leaders gathered at the summit, the sources added.

On its first day of debates, the G20 held a panel entitled “Global Economy and Health” to address solutions to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus over the past year and a half, an issue faced by all leaders in their speeches.

Furthermore, many of them defended the need to maintain a “multilateral” policy in search of these solutions. To achieve the goal, in addition to donating doses to developing countries, the need to increase productive capacity and transfer technologies in regions such as Africa was discussed, also to prevent future health crises.

Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, has proposed strengthening the world’s health bodies to “make up for the insufficient coordination between health and financial authorities that was evident during the pandemic.”