G20 leaders visit Fontana Di Trevi in ​​Rome and Bolsonaro does not participate

posted on 10/31/2021 11:03 AM / updated on 10/31/2021 11:11 AM



(credit: Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

On the last day of the G20 Summit meetings in Rome, Italy, this Sunday (October 31), the leaders visited one of the most famous tourist spots in Rome, Fontava Di Trevi.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, however, did not participate in the event. He visited the monument on Friday (29/20) alongside councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), his son who is accompanying him at the event.

In front of the Fontana Di Trevi, which has existed since 1730, the leaders took pictures together and threw coins into the fountain, a tradition that dates back to the 19th century for luck.

The leaders tossed in a one-euro coin made especially for the event, which contains the image of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man.

Isolated, Bolsonaro is one of the only leaders present who did not have scheduled meetings with other heads of state on the agenda.