G20 starts its last day living in a climate impasse – 10/31/2021

With the G20 just hours away from finishing its first face-to-face summit in two years in Rome, a climate and energy agreement remained elusive this Sunday morning. Negotiators who participate in the process of drafting the final document reveal that, despite having spent the night talking, the last day of the event still begins without an understanding.

One of the obstacles is China and India’s insistence that they need more time to make any kind of transition to cleaner energy. This is one of the central points in the emissions debate. But the two Asian giants warn that a change in the structure of economies would require a longer period of adaptation.

Both have become poles of CO2 emissions in recent years. But they claim, like other emerging ones, that the accumulation of greenhouse gases on the planet is a responsibility above all of rich countries for decades.

There are also points still pending in the final declaration due to the interests of the government of Joe Biden.

For negotiators in Rome, however, the difficulty of reaching a mere statement of principles at the G20 reveals how challenging the Climate Summit in Glasgow from this Sunday will be.

The meeting, known as COP26, aims to establish a pact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are at a record level of concentration in the atmosphere. At the G20, leaders will announce a commitment to take “urgent measures” to keep warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. But it will be in Glasgow that the details of these measures will be established.