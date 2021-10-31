G20 summit: Draghi avoids shaking hands with Bolsonaro and Italian press intrigue

At the opening ceremony of the G20 this Saturday 20 in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi greeted many heads of state and government with a handshake. But the host avoided the president Jair Bolsonaro. The distance between the two leaders drew the attention of the Italian press, which highlighted that the Brazilian leader categorically stated that “he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19”.

Italian newspapers were also surprised by the far from obvious handshake between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Draghi. In April, the prime minister defined the Turkish leader as “a dictator”.

In informal talks at the summit, Bolsonaro preferred to talk to Erdogan than to Olaf Scholz, victorious in Germany’s last legislative elections and successor to Angela Merkel. Realizing that he had been ignored by the Brazilian, the German went to talk to Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, of the United Kingdom, Justin Trudeau, of Canada, and Narendra Modi, of India.

On Saturday afternoon, Bolsonaro had a bilateral meeting with the secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Mathias Cormann, at Pamphilj Palace, headquarters of the Brazilian embassy in Rome. Afterwards, the Brazilian president went for a walk around the Vatican and Castel Sant’Angelo. He also attended this evening the official dinner hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to G20 leaders.

Demonstrations in Rome

As world leaders debated climate change, two protests were organized in central Rome. About 5,000 people marched from the Pyramid of Caius Cestius to the Mouth of Truth behind a large banner with the words “You G20, we are the future”.

The climate issue was one of the central points of the disputes. At the beginning of the march, a group of young people, each dressed in a T-shirt with the flag of a G20 country and the mask of their respective leader, improvised a football game with a huge ball representing the planet. The message was clear: the leaders of the great countries are playing with the Earth and mistreating the environment.

The act was attended by Brazilians residing in Italy from the “Lula Livre Committee”. A Brazilian protester who lives in Rome, but chose not to be identified, spoke with the RFI. “What do I think of Jair Bolsonaro’s actions? There are more than 600 thousand dead. Just look at every cemetery, every family that has lost a loved one, the lost dreams. This gentleman, if he can be called a gentleman, must pay here, as well as all the gang that follows him”, he declared.

Many union representatives were also present to challenge recent economic crises in Italy, such as the Oct. 15 closure of the national airline Alitalia. The march, accompanied by a huge police device, took place peacefully.

At the same time, in the square of St. John Lateran, the Italian Communist Party organized a demonstration against the G20 and the economic policy of the Italian government of Mario Draghi. About 300 people participated in the act.