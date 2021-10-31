G20: US and EU sign agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs – Época Negócios

+



The pact will maintain the 25% tariff on two items imposed by Donald Trump’s government (Photo: Buena Vista Images / Getty Images)

The government of U.S and the leaders of European Union managed to close a deal last Saturday night (30), in Pomegranate, on the margins of the G20, about the trade war that broke out three years ago over import tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

According to the Secretary of Commerce of Washington, Gina Raimondo, the pact will maintain the tariff of 25% on the two items imposed by the Donald Trump government, created in 2018, but will allow an entry of “limited amounts” of steel and aluminum without those extra fees.

In exchange, the European bloc will not retaliate against the measure and will not impose higher taxes on North American products, such as motorcycles, Bourbon and other food items.

According to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, this will be the first agreement of its kind that will take into account carbon neutrality in aluminum and steel production by both US and US companies.

While agreeing that the talks will continue, Sullivan stressed that the pact “removes the biggest irritant in bilateral relations” and turns it “into common progress towards the central objective”.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke this Sunday (31) on the subject, before the start of the meetings in Rome, and said that he sees “with great satisfaction the agreement” and that he confirms “the new reinforcement in progress for the already close transatlantic relations and the progressive overcoming of the protectionism of the last years”.

“May this agreement be a first step towards the reopening of exchanges between the EU and the US to favor the growth of both economies,” concluded the Italian.