Gabi Brandt gets annoyed at being filmed crying: ‘Delicate moment’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram @gabibrandt Gabi Brandt vents on Twitter

Influencer Gabi Brandt used Twitter this Saturday (30) to vent for having been caught crying in a restaurant in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The former participant of MTV’s “On Vacation with Ex Brazil”, told followers that she went through a delicate moment, for not being close to her father on his birthday, and did not like noticing that people were filming.

“I’m sitting in a restaurant crying because today is my dad’s birthday and I’m away from him, and there are people filming, man… in these times of wanting to be boring. Then he still goes to Instagram to gossip and say that it wasn’t worth knowing the person , that the person is boring, that it was not as nice as it was on the internet. Or worse: able to use the video to say that I was actually crying for another reason. Sense remains with God,” wrote Brandt.



Some netizens attacked Gabi Brandt and suggested that the influencer cry at home. Gabi didn’t like it and countered. “I still have to read that I have to think it’s normal since I’m in a restaurant! Sorry, but in my opinion I don’t think it’s cool to film/take a picture of someone hiding, without the person knowing. I myself, crying, took a picture with about 4 people, with the utmost politeness. I’ve taken a picture even in the hospital emergency when they asked me… I don’t measure efforts to be affectionate with those who treat me politely. but filming hidden in a delicate moment? I don’t agree”, she blurted out.



Saulo Poncio’s wife, who recently exposed her ex Gui Araujo about the abusive relationship he lived, sent a message to her father and stated that she will no longer be silent in the face of situations. “Anyway, daddy if you’re reading this: I love you, happy birthday and all I wanted was you with me here! And I’m not victimizing myself, okay? I just came here to talk, if you use the video with malice, you are already aware. I won’t be silent anymore. the era of ‘quiet wins’ is gone… now I’m going to stop keeping things to myself”, concluded Gabi Brandt, who used Rico Melquiades’ catchphrase, Gui Araujo’s rival in “The Farm 13”.