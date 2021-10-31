Gabigol sends a message to Flamengo fans after an episode of aggression and victory

Credit: Wagner-Meier – Getty Images

After the turmoil, the calm. Pressed before the elimination for Athletico Paranaense in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo took action this Saturday (30), at Maracanã, for the “decision” against Atlético-MG, with the objective of staying alive in the Brasileirão. The support coming from the stands and the delivery of the players had an effect, with the Rio team’s 1-0 victory. Protagonist during the week, forward Gabigol used social networks to talk to the Nation after the positive result.

“Thank you Nation! O Sonho is still alive”, posted Flamengo’s shirt number 9 in Instagram Stories after the victory against Galo. Gabigol was the victim of a regrettable act by a red-black fan last Wednesday, in the same Maracanã stadium. On the occasion, they hit the player in the face with a full glass of beer. In addition, the athlete’s mother even chatted with some fans.

One day after the episode, Gabigol manifested himself through an official note stating that Flamengo fans would not tolerate such situations. Before the start of the team’s last training session, on Friday, the player was seen talking to a group of red-black fans.

