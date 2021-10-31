Games for Halloween that are on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Resident Evil VII, The Evil Within, DOOM Eternal and more

You who are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass already been to check which games for this halloween are available? With a variety of themes and gameplay styles, there are plenty of games to get in the mood for this one. Halloween, among them the recently released Back 4 Blood, the scary The Evil Within 2 and the famous Resident Evil VII.

Check out the list below with some options that we have separated for you with an indication of which platforms it is available to be played on.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console/PC)

The writer Alan Wake has a new adventure in this spin-off of the series, an excellent option for fans of the original game who haven’t tried this version yet.



Alien: Isolation (Console/PC)

If you are brave enough to face all possible fears, this game from the Alien franchise will deliver a very interesting experience, released in 2014 is still a great choice.

Back 4 Blood (Console/PC/Cloud)



In this recently released game, you’ll have to join a team with three more survivors to reach the safe areas after eliminating a horde of monsters that want to finish you off, you can also experience being in the shoes of monsters in another game mode.

Carrion (Console/PC/Cloud)

As an amorphous creature, it’s time to chase down those who imprisoned you and cause panic wherever you go.

Costume Quest 2 (Console)

One of the most remembered games at this time, here you’ll have to save the halloweeno from a terrible dentist who believes that sweets are a terrible evil for children’s teeth, was developed by Double Fine and is excellent for those looking for a game with RPG elements.

Dead by Daylight (Console/PC/Cloud)

Hunt or be hunted? Dead By Daylight can put you in the skin of a bloodthirsty murderer or a helpless fugitive, it remains for you to do what must be done masterfully to emerge victorious.

DOOM Eternal & Franchise (Console/PC/Cloud)

The last game in the franchise DOOM is available on Xbox Game Pass and it’s a great choice for anyone who wants to visit hell in this halloween, there are also other games in the series available, including the classic DOOM.

Hello Neighbor (Console/PC/Cloud)

What dark secrets does your neighbor hide? Find out in this adventure!

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Console/PC/Cloud)

resident Evil innovates once again with even more obscure elements in this seventh version, it’s a great choice for this halloween, if you dare of course.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (Console/PC/Cloud)

Survive huge zombie hordes, build barricades and buildings to avoid becoming zombie food. It can be played alone or with friends.

The Evil Within & The Evil Within 2 (Console/PC/Cloud)

the franchise The Evil Within has two titles and can be played on any platform that has the Xbox Game Pass, this third-person action game brings elements of survival horror and it’s up to you to come out of this adventure alive.

The Medium (Console/PC/Cloud)

Use your paranormal powers! In this psychological horror game you’ll have to solve different puzzles in two dimensions and survive evil spirits while exploring two worlds.

If you are reading this post before November 1st, you will still be able to enjoy franchise games Five Nights at Freddy’s on all platforms as the game will be removed from Xbox Game Pass.

Did you like the suggestions? Was there any game that is in the service and you think it is essential to be played on Halloween night? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

