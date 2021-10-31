Gilberto Braga has spent the last few years trying to overcome the failure of ‘Babilônia’ | celebrities

Instagram Gilberto Braga would have tried to overcome the failure of “Babilônia” in recent years

Gilberto Braga died last Tuesday (26) at 75 years old. Despite having a successful career, having signed soap operas with “Vale Tudo” and “Paraíso Tropical”, his last work did not have that prestige. “Babilônia”, shown in 2015, had low ratings and did not please the public. In his last years, the author would have strived to overcome this failure, but he could not get any new work on television.

João Ximenes Braga, co-author of “Babilônia”, says that Gilberto Braga would not like this to be his last work on television. In an interview with columnist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S. Paulo, he says that the author presented at least three new projects to the station and blames the television channel’s interventions in the soap opera’s plot for the failure of Gilberto’s latest work.

In 2015, after returning from vacation, João tells that he was invited to go to the author’s house. “I was received in the room, in a reclining bed, like a hospital. He was not in good health, but lucid and very depressed with the failure of ‘Babilônia’, which to this day is the worst incident of the time”, he recalls.

“That day he told me verbatim that he didn’t want to end his career with a failure and wanted to get back to work soon to regain his prestige. It may seem irrelevant to remember a failure at this moment when everyone honors them for their successes. But overcoming this failure was important to he counts.

The co-author of the telenovela blames the interventions made by Globo for the fiasco of the serials, but says he does not expect anyone to take the blame for the plot not working out. He prefers not to give details about what happened, as he says he reported the whole situation to Mauricio Stycer, who writes a biography about Gilberto Braga.

“The artistic and audience failure of “Babilônia” cannot be attributed to Gilberto, but to the malicious intervention that completely destroyed the backbone of the telenovela. in writing for the biography of Gilberto that is being written by Mauricio Stycer. In that testimony I tell in detail everything that happened and I hope, in this way, to do justice to his memory”, he says.

João Ximenes says that Gilberto called him to work on two more projects, which did not go ahead. One was a miniseries about Elis Regina, which had no progress because the singer’s biopic debuted first. The second was a telenovela for the 11 pm range, which he said was postponed and canceled “by the same forces that destroyed ‘Babilônia'”.

Gilberto Braga would also have presented the proposal to produce a remake of “Feira das Vanidades” for 6 pm, canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as Globo would have refused period soaps. After that, the station would have ordered a plot for prime time, but the author died before fulfilling the request.

João Ximenes Braga, who collaborated with the author on several works, makes one last request in relation to Gilberto Braga. He asks Globo to make available the author’s latest scripts or the original chapters of “Babilônia”, without the interventions, so that the public can learn about his work in recent years. “He didn’t want, in any way, to end his career with the failure of ‘Babilônia’. A failure that, I repeat and reinforce, did not belong to him, but to the interventor”, he concludes.