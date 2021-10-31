Gilberto complains of unmarked penalty for Bahia: “The guy takes it with his hand” | bahia

The goalless draw between Bahia and Juventude was marked by a controversial move. In the first half, Ronaldo was released, took advantage of a clumsy exit from goalkeeper Marcelo Carné and kicked in the direction of the goal. Defender Vitor Mendes threw himself on the ball and, with his hand, deflected it to the goal line.

On the field, the referee from Paraná Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior did not score a penalty. The VAR intervened and asked for a review of the bid, but the field decision was upheld. At the end of the match, forward Gilberto questioned the move, which could lead to a penalty in favor of Bahia and also the expulsion of Vitor Mendes.

– Bahia played an excellent defensive game, we managed to get out with a draw, an extremely difficult game. It shows that we are fighting a lot, I play with high difficulty and we are adding points. About refereeing, the purpose of the game is the goal. When there is a play that is a clear goal, the guy takes it with his hand, even if the guy takes it with his arm on the ground. It might not give the expulsion, but the penalty was clear. In my opinion, there is a discussion about this in the world. I hope that you get better. You can’t take a goal out of that and go unpunished. Take it by hand still.

The bid involving Ronaldo and Vitor Mendes was not the only intervention by the VAR in the match. Right at the beginning of the first half, the referee scored a hand touch inside Renan Guedes’ area. The VAR pointed out that Ricardo Bueno touched the ball with his arm in the play in the previous move and recommended the free kick in favor of Bahia.