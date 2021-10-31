Girl gets bald after holding her hair in an electric mixer, and salon solves the problem

a 5 year old girl lost a lot of hair, becoming bald after he got stuck in a mixer when recently she baked a cake with her grandmother in Ayrshire (Scotland).

The child bent over the bowl to see if the cake mix was ready when the bizarre accident happened. In a “split of a second” her hair was ripped from her scalp as her strands were rolled up in the mixer.

“My mother and daughter always prepared food together and it was always fun and totally safe”, said the mother to “Daily Record”. “It was a freak accident, and we couldn’t have predicted it. She was leaning into the bowl and, in a split second, her hair was ripped out. Thank God my mom managed to act fast and turn off the mixer or it could have been worse”, he added.

But despite the girl lose almost a third of the hair, the mother said that the daughter recovered and is being very brave:

“The only thing that worried her was going to school, because she didn’t want people to make fun of her.”

Luckily for the girl, her mother took her straight to a salon specializing in hair loss treatments. Despite the normal six-month waiting list, Linzi Bone Hair arranged an emergency appointment for their daughter.

Girl who lost hair in a mixer accident receives hair extension Photo: Reproduction/Facebook(Linzi Bone Hair)

The solution was cut the girl’s hair and use it to make hair extensions in order to hide the uncovered part.

“They really did a miracle. I can’t believe how natural her hair looks, you’d think it never happened.”, declared the mother.

It is believed that in a year the girl’s hair will grow back.