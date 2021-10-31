Giulia Costa sunbathes in a thin bikini and something stands out

The digital influencer Giulia Costa returned to attract attention on social networks. She made a new publication this Thursday (28) in which she appears enjoying a sunny day. In the clicks, the actress’s daughter Flavia Alessandra poses in a thin bikini.

In the short caption of the post, she revealed that the images were not from that day and commented that she would like to enjoy the sun. “Tbt nothing more fair than how I wanted to be, in the sun”, said the famous, who received thousands of likes. Fans, of course, made their presence felt in the comment box and left affectionate messages full of praise.

Check out the photos posted by Giulia Costa on social networks:

explanations

Speaking of Giulia Costa, it’s important to remember that the famous one gave an exclusive interview to Quem magazine recently. During the chat, she broached a topic that caught my attention. Flávia Alessandra’s daughter stated on her social networks that she was no longer wasting time with men, which generated repercussions. She talked more about it if she explained.

“On the internet, things are taken very seriously, I would talk to my followers through a question box and I answered it jokingly. I believe that, like any young person, I’ve been through disappointments, illusions and also reciprocated love. I’m sure there will still be many others, and many sufferings and ends of the world… I think it’s part of it. I’m at a stage where I’m discovering myself, and also discovering the whole feminist movement and all the bad parts that exist in society”, said Giulia.

Chauvinism

In another moment of the interview, Costa commented that it is very difficult to find men who do not have sexist thoughts, especially nowadays.

“Today it is very difficult to find a deconstructed man in this sexist society in which we live, who accepts to live with a woman who earns more, who is in charge of money at home, for example. And even if you accept, don’t be insecure about yourself, with silly jealousies, existential crises, then it was one more example. I think I’m discovering myself in this sense. And because it’s hard to find men like that, I joked that I don’t waste any more time. But it’s obvious that I’m still going to waste a lot of time (laughs). I’m only 21 years old, so, for sure, I’ll still lose a lot of time”, concluded the influencer.