Globoplay cuts the entire Secret Truths 2 story and releases only sex scenes

Secret Truths 2 it has been one of the most daring productions in recent times and Globoplay took the opportunity to make life easier for those who are more interested in spicy scenes than in the story.

“Glô guide to the scenes for the spicy scenes of Secret Truths 2”, says the ad, accompanied by the following caption: “So you know when you have to get your grandmother out of the room watching.”

The profile then reported that there is a hot scene in Chapter 1, which features the controversial sequences between Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) inside the car.

There are two more of these in chapter 3, with the couple repeating and the first time between Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes). In chapters 5, 6 and 7, history repeats itself.

Only in 5 and 7 inclusive, there are six sex scenes and one of them takes place between Visky (Rainer Cadete) and Joseph (Ícaro Silva). There is also a sequel between Bruno (João Vitor Silva) and Benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo).

Finally, the first part of the season has yet another scene in chapter 9 and two in 10. The second part of the story will arrive at Globoplay on November 3rd and the third, on the 17th.

There will also be a fourth batch of episodes on December 1st and another on the 15th, totaling 50 chapters.

Recently, Johnny Massaro opened the game by talking about the sex scenes and revealed to the newspaper The globe how is behind the scenes of the hottest recordings and how was your reaction when you found out you would do something like:

“There was a moment when I thought, ‘Oh my God! And now?’. But it ended up happening. In the end, the story goes far from the field of sensuality. The camera operator is in the studio; we need to stop the ‘act’ to adjust the light or because the colleague didn’t lick his armpit right”.

Check out: