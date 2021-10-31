Glover ‘shocks the world’, submits Jan Blachowicz and wins belt 7 years after losing to Jon Jones

Brazilian got a great victory against the Polish and won the light heavyweight belt this Saturday

Glover Teixeira is the new light heavyweight champion of the UFC! Seven years after his loss to Jon Jones on the 1st attempt, the Brazilian ‘shocked the world’, beat Jan Blachowicz by submission in the 2nd round and won the belt at 42 years of age.

Glover’s belt comes with several records. The 2744 days between the two title shots scored 14 fights inside the UFC before a 2nd chance, the biggest mark in history. Besides, the Brazilian is just the third fighter to win a belt after the age of 40, joining the legendary Randy Couture and Daniel Cormier.

The achievement is the icing on the cake of a “new cycle” for Glover, who admitted to having completely shifted his focus in recent years. The Brazilian, who even drank a bottle of whiskey alone at the parties he used to attend, started to focus more on training and, with that, reached the 5 straight victories that put him in contention for the belt.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Against the Pole, Glover started better and got a good takedown in the first round, in which he had absolute control of the fight and the octagon. In the second round came the submission.

After hitting a good left punch, the Brazilian took the fight to the ground again and won with a beautiful choke to secure the belt.