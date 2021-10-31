Goal: new Facebook name becomes “deadly” joke in Israel

The name change from Facebook to Meta has caused quite a stir on social media and has become something of a “deadly” joke in Israel. However, nothing serious. That’s all because, in Hebrew, the word “meta” sounds like the word used for “dead.”

Jokes about this change gained weight in much of the “rival” social network Twitter. Among images that appeared next to the hashtag #FacebookDead, there were posts with Mark Zuckerberg’s social network symbol engraved on graves inside a cemetery.

publicity

In another post, a Twitter user made the call from the word Meta, with its meaning of “dead”, and the symbol adopted by Zuck’s company, which refers to the symbol of “infinite”. So, on the eve of Halloween (31/10) the choice may not have been the best for a social network that suddenly ends up “knowing the eternity of life after death”.

The symbol that precedes the word “Meta” refers to the infinity symbol – Image: Reproduction/Facebook

The new Meta name is part of a Facebook rebranding movement and was announced by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook Connect last Thursday (28). It’s a move similar to that made by Google in 2015, when it created Alphabet to manage the search giant’s companies.

The company that manages the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, in addition to WhatsApp, will be the link between different platforms and tools. Its name Meta had already been widely speculated thanks to Zuckerberg and his “metaverse”, conceived to create digital versions of users (including companies), promoting different types of interaction between them.

Canadian laughs

In addition to the jokes in Israel, Facebook’s name change generated laughter of a different kind at a lesser-known Canadian industrial materials company. Meta Materials’ stock price rose in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Reuters reported that shares of Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials jumped 6% when opening trades on Nasdaq on Friday (10/29), after a 26% rise in trading at the close of the exchange. Facebook shares rose 1.6%.

Read more:

Have you watched our new YouTube videos? Subscribe to our channel.

With information from BBC Brazil.

Image: Book Catalog/Flickr/CC BY 2.0