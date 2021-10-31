Goal: why new Facebook name becomes a joke in Israel

30 october 2021

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Mark Zuckerberg next to the new company logo

The announcement that Facebook is changing its name to Meta has caused quite a stir in Israel in recent days. That’s because the new name of the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, in Hebrew, refers to the word “dead”.

So, several people in Israel used Twitter to share their opinion about the new name with the hashtag #FacebookDead (Facebook dead, in literal translation).

“In Hebrew, ‘Meta’ means ‘dead.’ The Jewish community will ridicule that name for many years,” technology expert Nirit Weiss-Blatt said in a tweet.

Volunteers from the Zaka Emergency Service, in charge of collecting remains for a proper Jewish burial, participated in the discussion and told their followers, “Don’t worry, we’re taking care of him,” referring to Facebook.

name change

In announcing the news, Facebook said the name change does not apply to its individual platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, only to the company that owns them.

Company officials said the changes would better “enclose” what it does, extending its reach beyond social media to virtual reality and the metaverse.

In recent months, the Facebook name has been the subject of a series of allegations and interviews with former employee Frances Haugen, who accuses the company of putting “profits above safety” — for example neglecting studies that have shown Instagram’s negative impact for teens’ mental health or taking shaky steps to remove hate speech from their platform.

Facebook founder and director Mark Zuckerberg attributed the name change to a context of the company’s plans to build a “metaverse” — an online world where people can play, work and communicate, often using reality devices virtual.

Translation problems

Facebook isn’t the only company to be ridiculed for its brand translations. Here are some examples of when meanings were lost in translation:

When KFC (US restaurant chain) arrived in China in the 1980s, its motto “finger lickin’ good” (something like ‘finger lickin’ good, literally translated into Portuguese) didn’t appeal to locals. . The Mandarin translation of the motto was: “Eat your fingers”.

But that didn’t hurt the company much. KFC is one of the largest networks of fast food from the country.

Photo caption, The phrase from the company KFC that said something like ‘licking your finger is good’ did not go down well in Mandarin

Rolls-Royce changed the name of its Silver Mist car due to problems with the German translation, which referred to “excrement”. Thus, the car was renamed Silver Shadow.

Nokia released its Lumia phone in 2011 and didn’t quite get the reaction it had hoped for. In Spanish, Lumia can be synonymous with prostitute, although apparently it only appears in dialects with a strong Gypsy influence.

Honda managed to escape a similar slip: it almost called a new car Fitta, which is a vulgar description of vagina in Swedish. Apparently, the problem was detected early and the decision was made to name the vehicle Jazz in most countries.