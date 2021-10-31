Goal: why new Facebook name becomes a joke in Israel

Mark Zuckerberg is next to the Meta logo

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Mark Zuckerberg next to the new company logo

The announcement that Facebook is changing its name to Meta has caused quite a stir in Israel in recent days. That’s because the new name of the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, in Hebrew, refers to the word “dead”.

So, several people in Israel used Twitter to share their opinion about the new name with the hashtag #FacebookDead (Facebook dead, in literal translation).

“In Hebrew, ‘Meta’ means ‘dead.’ The Jewish community will ridicule that name for many years,” technology expert Nirit Weiss-Blatt said in a tweet.

Volunteers from the Zaka Emergency Service, in charge of collecting remains for a proper Jewish burial, participated in the discussion and told their followers, “Don’t worry, we’re taking care of him,” referring to Facebook.