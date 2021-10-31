Gol is the first airline that comes to the minds of Brazilians, for the fourth consecutive year





With 26% of the mentions, GOL Linhas Aéreas is, for the fourth consecutive year, the airline most remembered by the public in Folha Top Of Mind 2021, an annual survey carried out by Folha de S.Paulo, which reaches its 31st edition. Announced this Thursday (10/28), the award lists national brands in 80 categories.

To reach the Top Airline Company of 2021 and the other winners in various categories involving services and products, Datafolha heard between the 2nd and 14th of August this year the total of 7,758 Brazilians, of different ages, genders and social classes, to from 16 years old, in all regions of the country.

The results are obtained through spontaneous mentions of respondents after hearing the question: “What is the first brand that comes to mind?”. The margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.

20 years

GOL completed 20 years of history in January this year. Since its inception, it has maintained the purpose of democratizing air transport in the country. In the challenging year of 2020, at the height of the first phase of the pandemic, GOL operated for months an air network considered essential, lean, and guided by related actions solidarity, such as the free transport of health professionals on trips to fight the coronavirus.

In 2021, it placed itself at the disposal of the Ministry of Health to transport Covid-19’s immunization agents to all regions of the country, free of charge, not to mention the initiatives linked to the GOL Institute, which embraces the social responsibility actions of the Company.

This year, GOL delved into studies and internal forums on good ESG practices (Environmental, Social and Governance), or ASG – Environmental, Social and Governance -, an acronym that gained expression throughout society with the onset of the pandemic and was chosen by the Company as its major theme for 2021, in which it intends to advance and improve even more.

It was the first company in Latin America to offer its customers, in June this year, the possibility of voluntarily offsetting the carbon footprint of travel, a way to mitigate the impact of flights on climate change. Recife-Fernando de Noronha-Recife has been, since 1/09/2021, the first carbon neutral route in Brazil: GOL and climatech MOSS, one of the largest environmental carbon credit platforms in the world, donate to all Customers and to crew individual compensation of carbon emissions on both stretches, with the right to a certificate for the traveler.

In addition, GOL informs that it works with themes related to the subject across the company, in order to engage all its employees and legitimize a sustainable way of being and doing. It invests in technology, in the renewal of its fleet (with the Boeing 737 MAX), in market solutions and in the implementation of a value chain for sustainable aviation fuels, the definitive solution for the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in your thread. During this period, it has operated more than 360 flights with biokerosene.

Also in the context of sustainability, GOL, in partnership with Grupo Comporte, plans to operate new routes in the regional market by mid-2025 with 250 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft of the VA-X4 eVTOL model (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing). Produced by the British Vertical Aerospace, the eVTOL is zero pollutant, quieter than the helicopter and considered one of the most technologically advanced and reliable air taxis currently in development.

