Goldeneye 007: Germany’s gambling ban withdraws more than 20 years later

It could be that the game is on its way to Nintendo Switch Online

Do you know when we say that the debt expired? It seems that this is what happened with the ban of Goldeneye 007 from Nintendo 64 in Germany. But it turns out there was a request to remove the ban on gambling there. Almost 25 years after release, one of the most important shooters in the history of games is allowed there.

This can mean big things or even nothing big. Nintendo recently added the Nintendo 64 Emulated Games Pack for Nintendo Switch Online Subscription, even if many subscribers are unhappy with technical problems like many crashes, games closing, performance below the original, among others.

The ban on Goldeneye 007 in Germany existed since 1998. The ban was registered by the Federal Department of Harmful Media for Young People, making illegal to sell and advertise the game to minors on account of violence and death scenes. The request to lift the ban may have been made by Nintendo’s German office, where Big N’s online store is headquartered in Europe. The request was accepted and the ban withdrawn..

Of course the game’s permission there now doesn’t concern the original Nintendo 64 version that hasn’t been around for nearly 20 years, with the console discontinuation from 2002. As I mentioned above, it could be that the game is one of those on its way to Nintendo’s Signature Expansion Pack and this needed to be resolved legally.



But it could also be that Nintendo is working on a new version of the game. This option would be the most unlikely, as the James Bond game license is no longer in Nintendo’s hands. A remake of Goldeneye 007 was even developed for Xbox 360, but canceled. But the game was leaked on the internet and it is possible to play it on PC. Players on this platform also have at their disposal the Goldeneye: Source multiplayer, made by the enthusiastic community and fan of the title.

According to the VideoGamesChronicle website, the remastered versions of Blood Rayne and Blood Rayne 2 were also “forgiven” along with Goldeneye 007. The two revamped games have already been released for the PC. Also according to the website, the Switch’s version of Dying Light has been delayed due to problems registering the game on Germany’s online store.

