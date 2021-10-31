Goodbye, tire repairman? Tire that seals the puncture with a moving car arrives in Brazil – 10/31/2021

Pirelli launched new tires aimed at the main cars and SUVs marketed in South and Central America. The Cinturato P7, Scorpion and Scorpion HT will be available in specific measures and with Seal Inside technology, which recovers a puncture caused by a nail, for example, and doesn’t leave you in the way.

The Cinturato P7 is, let’s say, more aimed at all types of vehicles. The Scorpion was developed to serve the fully on-road SUV segment. While the Scorpion HT is very heterogeneous, with 70% of its urban use and 30% off-road. The coolest of the family.

no hole

The Seal Side technology is available and makes the tire able to self-seal in case of perforations in the tread. This facility is now manufactured in Brazil, at the Feira de Santana plant, in Bahia, where the brand produces and also exports tires for use on snow.

Pirelli points out that, whoever is interested in a tire with Seal Inside, will also have the Tyrelife protection service as a bonus, a program that replaces the tire in cases of accidental and irreparable damage free of charge.

Pirelli CEO and Executive Vice President for Latin America Cesar Alarcon said the new ones further underscore the region’s importance on the world stage as a leading market for Pirelli.

The launch took place at the Panamericano Circuit, located in Elias Fausto, in the interior of São Paulo. The site serves as an open-air laboratory and has seven separate test tracks and 1,650,000 m² of total land.

