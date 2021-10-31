Government closes Bolsa Família after 18 years of operation – Politics

Extinction of Bolsa Famlia affects almost a quarter of the Brazilian population (photo: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency) Born from a combination of several social programs created during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, Bolsa Famlia was, for 18 years, one of the main means of income transfer in the world and currently covers around 14.6 million families throughout Brazil. The program had its last payment made this Friday (29/10) and will now be replaced by Auxlio Brasil, launched by the Bolsonaro government.

According to Cristiano Noronha, political scientist and partner at Arko Advice, the name change proposed by Bolsonaro aims to detach the image of former president Lula (PT) from the country’s main social program and put that of the current head of the Executive. “The president tries to strengthen the program based on an even greater benefit and, with that, create a social brand. The beneficiaries of this program are mostly people from the North and Northeast, and precisely the two regions where Lula has the greatest advantage over Bolsonaro, according to opinion polls,” he said.

Bolsa Famlia ended up being associated with the Lula government because it was in 2003, the first year of the PT administration, that the Executive decided to use the Single Registry to combine existing benefits. Among the main counterparts maintained from other programs was the school attendance of the children in the family and the need to monitor the health of boys and girls, who needed to be vaccinated, and pregnant women.

This, according to specialists, is one of the fundamental characteristics to explain the program’s success. which highlights sociologist Lejeune Mirhan. “The largest cash transfer program in the world. It reaches almost a quarter of the Brazilian population, around 50 million people, and it is a very award-winning program worldwide,” he said. “Many countries look to Bolsa Famlia to implement similar programs,” he added, who considers Auxlio Brasil a “circumstantial” program.

Roberto Piscitelli, an economist at the University of Brasilia and a specialist in public finance, also emphasized that Bolsa Famlia was one of the main programs of its kind in the world and allowed the country to leave the map of misery and advance in terms of education. “That would be enough. It reduced the level of poverty and there was an increase in social classes, enabling the access of the less favored classes to durable goods”, he highlighted. “The fact that the program established a counterpart was very important to improve Brazilian education and give parents a responsibility.”

J Csar Bergo, president of the Economics Council of the Federal District (Corecon-DF), stated that, over the years, Bolsa Famlia has reached a certain “maturity” and has evolved in different ways. But, he argued, with the onset of the pandemic, it became clear that there was a serious problem related to mapping people in poverty in the country.

“What we saw with the emergency assistance in 2020 was that there was a precariousness with regard to registration. With so long that Bolsa Famlia had been in operation, it was expected that the government would already have a mapping of these people”, he observed. However, Bergo pointed out that, with Bolsa Famlia, conditions for low-income people have improved, which has allowed many to focus on finding jobs while they are guaranteed food.