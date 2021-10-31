Government revises inflation estimate, and minimum wage in 2022 could rise to R$1,200 | Economy

The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, informed this week that the projection for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) this year rose from 8.4% to 9.1%.

The INPC is the basis for the annual adjustment of the minimum wage by the government. If this forecast increase is confirmed and there is no change in the calculation, the adjustment of the minimum wage in 2022 will also be higher than previously estimated.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,100. With the new forecast for the INPC in 2021, the value would rise to R$1,200.1 next year. This amount is R$ 31.1 above the last official government proposal for the minimum wage in 2022, released in August, of R$ 1,169.

Minimum Wage Evolution In R$ Source: Dieese and 2022 Budget Proposal

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

35 most consumed items in the market consume 60% of the minimum wage

The Constitution determines that the minimum wage must be corrected, at least, by the variation of the INPC of the previous year.

In 2021, however, the minimum wage of R$1,100 did not replace last year’s inflation. The correction applied by the government was 5.26%, but inflation measured by the INPC totaled 5.45% last year.

So that there was no loss of purchasing power, the value of the minimum wage should have been readjusted to R$1,101.95 this year.

In August, the then Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Funchal, who recently left office, informed that the compensation of the R$ 2 owed by the government will be made at the end of this year – when the provisional measure is sent. will correct the minimum wage in 2022.

In the 2022 budget proposal sent by the government to Congress, the minimum wage will be corrected for inflation only, based on the INPC estimate.

If this is fulfilled, there will be no “real gain”, that is, the purchasing power of those receiving the minimum wage will remain unchanged.

The policy of readjustments for inflation and variation in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was in force from 2011 to 2019, but the minimum wage did not always rise above inflation.

In 2017 and 2018, for example, the adjustment was only granted based on inflation because the GDP of previous years (2015 and 2016) had retraction. Therefore, to comply with the proposed formula, only inflation served as the basis for the increase.

Impact on public accounts

By granting a greater readjustment to the minimum wage, the federal government also spends more. This is because social security benefits cannot be less than the minimum value.

According to government calculations, every R$1 increase in the minimum wage creates an expense in 2021 of approximately R$355 million.

Thus, the increase of R$ 31.1 more, compared to what is included in the 2022 budget proposal, would cost an additional R$ 11 billion.