Governors go to Pacheco and ask for Petrobras’ presence – Prisma

State governors are mobilizing to attend Brasília next week, for the second round of talks with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD/MG), in another step to try to reverse the decision of the Chamber that froze the collection of the ICMS on fuels. The group defends the formation of a fund to cushion the impact of the transfer of international price fluctuations carried out by Petrobras. And it demands the participation of representatives of the state company in the discussions.

The presence of one governor per region of the country is expected. The position contrary to the measure approved by the deputies is a consensus among state managers, who hope to modify it in the Senate – home of representation of the units of the Federation. There is still no confirmation of the participation of a Petrobras representative in next week’s meeting.

This Friday morning (29), Confaz, the council that brings together the state finance secretaries, approved a measure that freezes the ICMS on fuels for three months, as a way to anticipate the application of the fixed price of the tax and show the weight of Petrobras in the automatic transfers of international fluctuations. ICMS has an impact of less than 30% on the final value of fuels.

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, from DEM, commented on the measure and warned of the role of gas stations after the decision. “It is important that gas stations and retailers do their part, because everything above this price must be accountable to the population,” he said, referring to the value set for his state.