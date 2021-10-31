Grêmio squad: Geromel and Aspirantes champion duo are reinforcements against Palmeiras | Guild

O Grêmio will once again have the duo Geromel and Kannemann commanding the defensive system. Recovered from a broken foot, the defender was first related after 10 rounds. Another novelty in the squad for the game against Palmeiras is the inclusion of Pedro Lucas and Elias Manoel.

+ After 100 days, Geromel and Kannemann reassemble the duo

The two players were in Grêmio’s transition group, and were protagonists in winning the Brasileirão de Aspirantes. Vagner Mancini followed the rout of the youth team in the decision of the competition and called the two to the main group.

Grêmio’s lineup for the game against Palmeiras must have Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Jean Pyerre (Lucas Silva) and Alisson; Diego Souza.

With the absence of suspended Rafinha and Paulo Miranda, Cortez will be at left-back and Geromel enters central defense. Luiz Fernando, Ferreira and Borja also received the third yellow card in the defeat to Atlético-GO and are out of the match. The Colombian could no longer act because he was on loan from Verdão.

The only doubt in the starting lineup is about the use of Jean Pyerre or Lucas Silva, with a greater possibility of the midfielder starting the confrontation between the 11 that start the game.

In 19th place in Brasileirão, with just 26 points, Grêmio receives Palmeiras. The team from São Paulo is in second place, with 49 points.