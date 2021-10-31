Grêmio x Palmeiras: where to watch the match for the Brasileirão, arbitration and squads

In a match valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio and Palmeiras face off this Sunday (31), at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

In the vice-leadership of the national competition with 49 points, 10 behind the leader Atlético-MG, Verdão comes from a comeback victory over Sport by 2-1, at Allianz Parque, and won the third in a row at Brasileirão.

Grêmio, in turn, occupies the 19th round of the tournament with 26 points won and, in the last round, was defeated by Atlético-GO by 2-0, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia.

GRÊMIO HAS FIVE CONFIRMED DEFALQUES FOR THE MATCH AGAINST VERDÃO; ATHLETES COMPLY WITH AUTOMATIC SUSPENSION

Paulo Miranda, Rafinha, Ferreira, Luiz Fernando and Borja are all out of the game in Porto Alegre. Athletes are suspended for the third yellow card, with the exception of Paulo Miranda, who received the direct red. The Colombian center forward, in addition to the automatic suspension, could no longer act as he was loaned to Grêmio by Palmeiras.

GABRIEL MENINO RECOVERS AND MAY BE THE NEWS AMONG RELATED TO THE CONFRONTATION IN PORTO ALEGRE; ZÉ RAFAEL RETURNS AFTER SUSPENSION.

One of the novelties during the activities applied by coach Abel Ferreira at the Soccer Academy, in preparation for the duel against Grêmio, is the return of Gabriel Menino. Cria has recovered from a sprained left ankle, trained without limitations and may be the novelty among those listed.

Mayke, recovering from knee surgery, continues to perform occasional activities with the cast and with physical exercise supplements. And left-back Jorge continues to treat the muscle injury in his left thigh.

On the other hand, Zé Rafael returns to the team after suspension and is available

Timetable, transmission, arbitration, probable lineups: Grêmio x Palmeiras data

Date: October 31, 2021, Monday;

Time: 4 pm (Brasilia time);

Location: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre-RS

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio – DF

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade – DF and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior – DF

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira – VAR-FIFA/MG, Ciro Chaban Junqueira – DF and Cláudio José de Oliveira Soares – RJ

Streaming:

– Rede Globo (Open TV for SP, RS, SC, PR, MG (except Juiz de Fora), GO, TO, MT, MS, BA, AL, PE, MA, PA and DF) and by Premiere (pay-per -view for all of Brazil);

GUILD: Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Jean Pyerre (Lucas Silva) and Alisson; Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini

Embezzlement: Nobody;

Suspended: Paulo Miranda (Red Direct), Borja, Rafinha, Luiz Fernando and Ferreira (All for the 3rd Yellow);

Hanging: Kannemann, Rodrigues, Mateus Sarará, Jean Pyerre, Darlan, Fernando Henrique, Diego Souza and Victor Bobsin;

Return from suspension: Lucas Silva (3rd Yellow)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Jorge and Mayke (injured);

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Gustavo Gómez, Ron, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Abel Ferreira (technician) and Deyverson;

Return from suspension: Zé Rafael (3rd Yellow).