Grosjean reveals Vettel’s hospital visit after Bahrain accident

Romain Grosjean revealed details about a curious visit he received at the hospital after the very serious accident he suffered at the 2020 Bahrain GP. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel showed up to see the French driver after crashing into Sakhir that generated a fireball and almost cost the life of Romain, who left with burns on his hands.

In the recently released biography ‘La Mort En Face’ (La Mort En Face), written by Grosjean’s wife Marion, the pilot recalls that Vettel showed up at the hospital early Monday morning, worried about his health condition.

“On Monday, November 30th, I woke up at 6 am. Someone arrived very early and unexpectedly: Sebastian Vettel. He was worried about me,” said Romain.

Grosjean also related the closeness he has with Sebastian on account of their similar lives, as they are both married and parents. The Frenchman revealed that the German gave him advice not to race the Abu Dhabi GP, which was the final proof of Romain’s contract with Haas, and would mark his official farewell to Formula 1.

Unbelievable image of Romain Grosjean’s car split in half and on fire on the guardrail in Sakhir (Photo: Reproduction)

“Seb is probably the driver I’m closest to. He lives the same life as me, with three children, and he wants to protect them as much as possible. When I said I wanted to race in Abu Dhabi, he replied: ‘no, you go home and rest.’ I explained to him that it was the end of my career and I didn’t want it to end like this”, he continued.

On November 29, 2020, Grosjean lost control after touching Daniil Kvyat and crashed Haas into the guardrail after turn 3 of the Sakhir circuit. The car was split in two and immediately caught fire. Romain, who was saved from decapitation by Halo, remained under fire for 28 seconds before leaving by his own forces and being helped by track marshals. The Frenchman came out with severe burns on his hands.

At the time, Vettel was a Ferrari driver. Today, he competes for Aston Martin in Formula 1. Romain left the category and headed for the United States, competing in Indy’s 2021 season for Dale Coyne. In 2022, the Franco-Swiss will drive for Andretti.