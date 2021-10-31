GTA Trilogy: see requirements, gameplay, price and compilation details | Action games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is a new collection of three classic games from the Rockstar Games franchise: GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. The pack is released on November 11th for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Rockstar Games Launcher. Gamers can expect gameplay and graphical improvements, including better textures and lighting, and a GTA 5-based targeting system. To help understand what’s new in this rerelease, the TechAll has organized, in the following lines, everything you need to know about GTA Trilogy.

Release date, price and platforms

The release of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will happen in stages. First, on November 11th, the bundle will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC, only through the Rockstar Games Launcher — an alternative to Steam that bundles only games from the publisher. The suggested price in digital stores for the consoles is R$ 299.90, while the game is more expensive for PC, costing R$ 319.90. In the first half of 2022, the trilogy should also reach Android and iPhone (iOS) devices, but further details have yet to be released.

It’s worth noting that the physical media release is scheduled for December 7, with versions for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. There are still no details about arriving in Brazil, however. In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy, in isolation, the new version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas at no additional cost starting in November.

The great premise of GTA Trilogy is to apply graphical and gameplay improvements to the classic games in the series, while preserving the original essence. The games were adapted for the Unreal Engine by studio Grove Street Games, which has worked on other mobile ports.

Fans can expect better textures, resolution, shadows and lighting, as well as support for technologies like Nvidia DLSS on computers. Several modern gaming conveniences have also been incorporated, including a GTA V-based targeting system, weapons wheel and the ability to mark the map to reach destinations.

Players may also notice a number of scenery improvements, including new foliage, smoother surfaces, increased scenery rendering and other details that collaborate to make the game world denser and more immersive. Some new weather effects will also be added.

The result is similar to some of the graphics mods released by the community that went viral a few years ago, boosting the visual experience of the original games. However, the polygonal character models remain intact.

Localization in Brazilian Portuguese

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas did not have a Brazilian Portuguese localization originally, but that changes with GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. According to Rockstar Games’ official website, the package will have Brazilian Portuguese support for the first time.

Minimum and recommended requirements

Rockstar Games has already released the minimum and recommended requirements for playing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition on computers. It’s worth noting that the collection is heavier than the original games, as it features graphical improvements. Check it out below:

GTA Requirements: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition Minimum Recommended ONLY Windows 10 64-Bit Windows 10 64-Bit Processor Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-2700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory 8 GB 16 GB Video card Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB HD 45GB of free disk space 45GB of free disk space

