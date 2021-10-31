Guide reveals which professions are on the rise now and in the coming years

The changes in habits accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic made trends, previously restricted to some market niches, to be increasingly adopted. This phenomenon also affected the labor market and made some positions that were latent until then evident.

They are professionals linked to the areas of technology, financial market, sales and marketing, human resources, finance and accounting, who have become more sought after by the market and who are able to get jobs with salaries approaching R$30,000.

The projection is part of a survey of the 14th edition of the 2022 Robert Half Salary Guide, a company specialized in recruitment and selection. The study presents the main recruiting trends and rising sectors, as well as prominent positions in different areas of the labor market.

According to the survey, the companies that lead the hiring are those in the areas of technology, consumer goods, retail, agribusiness and logistics (highlight also for startups in different segments).

According to Amanda Adami, manager of Robert Half’s operation in the interior of São Paulo, some of these positions are not necessarily new professions. They can be positions that already existed, but that start to deal with new themes. Such as, for example, the technology infrastructure professional, who needed to provide support so that companies could keep part of their employees in the home office.

“It was a trend for the information technology area to lead the year’s hiring, and this was much more evident due to the pandemic, as many companies had to chase down to hire these servers. This will continue next year”, he argues.

According to the survey, among the most sought after positions by companies today are developers, solution architects, data, infrastructure and information security professionals.

In the industrial sector, the production planning professional should be among the most coveted by companies in 2022. According to Amanda, the disarray in the system of production chains caused by the pandemic requires companies to start investing in planning. “Due to raw material problems, it is increasingly necessary to think about how well the company is structured. It takes planning to produce your product, which does not depend on the company’s segment”.

She explains that the pandemic also highlighted the importance of human resources professionals, and financial planning. “This was an area very similar to the production planning area. It is the professional who translates the part produced into numbers and, these numbers, into a more strategic action taken by the company”.

The evolution of telecommuting has opened up new employment options for many professionals, who can now apply for jobs in other cities without the need to travel. According to Amanda, this is another trend that was accelerated by the need for social distancing and that should continue, but now without the pandemic excuse.

She reinforces that most workers realized that it is possible to have a good quality of work linked to a good quality of life. “If companies do not understand that they need to apply this hybrid work model, they will not be able to attract good professionals, nor will they retain their own employees. This is going to be a trend, to think that the quality of your professional does not depend on where he is physically seated”.

Areas of evidence

Ellen Leandra Anholeto, human resources specialist and director of Action RH, highlights that in Rio Preto the most sought after professionals are linked to the commercial, e-commerce, marketing, technology, accounting and human resources areas. “It is these areas that are constantly open to vacancies.”

She explains that some of these areas came to the fore in the pandemic because all eyes were on this online world. “As everyone had to act remotely and at times the only recourse was to stay at home, so the online world became an attractive tool. Those who work with systems, e-commerce and marketing were in great demand and these positions became evident very quickly because companies had to adapt to this model in order to remain in the market”.

On the other hand, Rio-pretentious companies are also having more difficulty in finding qualified workers. According to Ellen, this is because the pandemic brought a lot of insecurity and this ended up hindering the learning process. “People stopped looking for qualifications because they only had them online, now they are again looking for courses and degrees to add knowledge.” (FN)

Qualified professionals

Despite the high level of unemployment in Brazil, large companies are struggling to find qualified professionals to occupy strategic positions. According to Amanda Adami, Robert Half’s operation manager in the interior of São Paulo, each company has a peculiarity in relation to what it considers to be a qualified professional.

But what appears to be a common census is that, regardless of whether it is a job in finance, engineering or human resources, you need knowledge in technology. “Companies are looking for thinking professionals who bring different technologies to help in their daily work”.

Currently, the corporate market demands from professionals characteristics that go far beyond technical skills. The five most valued are: communication, adaptability, flexibility, analytical profile/strategic vision and business vision.

The specialist highlights that companies are looking for professionals who have knowledge of technological tools that can be applied in work routines. “The market is not making room for that operational employee. It is necessary to keep in mind that although no one is irreplaceable, it is possible to be unforgettable”. (FN)

Most wanted professionals

Area/Position Remuneration Perspective (BRL)

engineering Supply Chain Manager: 17.1 thousand to 34.9 thousand

Customer Service Coordinator: 6.2 thousand to 12.5 thousand

Finance and Accounting M&A Analyst: 6,000 to 9,400

Controller: 15 thousand up to 35 thousand

Legal Senior Corporate Lawyer/M&A: 10.7 thousand up to 24 thousand

Full Tax Advisory Lawyer: 7.4 thousand to 14.4 thousand

Financial market Equity Research Analyst: 14.5 thousand to 22 thousand

Mergers and Acquisitions Analyst: 12,200 to 18,700

Human Resources Business Partner Manager: 19 thousand to 25 thousand

Coordinator: 9,800 to 14 thousand

Insurance Digital Innovation Analyst: 8.3 thousand to 12.5 thousand

Actuarial Coordinator: 10.4 thousand to 14.6 thousand

Technology Senior Front-End Developer: 11.5 thousand to 19,300

Full-Stack Developer: 8K to 13.5K