Gusttavo Lima charges a millionaire fee, find out how much he and more country people earn | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Gusttavo Lima charges millionaire fees for concerts

The lights go out, the curtain goes up, and that scream caught in her throat for nearly two years comes out amidst a lot of celebration. The shows are back. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a date for this return was not even considered (although many artists have done it clandestinely around). The vast majority of artists regretted being the last category to take up the craft again. But the time has come and with it a series of formats and new amounts of fees and, consequently, of tickets. For one part of the market, there are plenty of reasons to explode firecrackers. But there is a portion of producers, contractors, entrepreneurs and musicians who are very concerned about the business, burdened by the high contractual values ​​of singers, especially the country people.

“There is a pent-up demand, of course. People are dying to go to a show, to a party… But, with the values ​​practiced at the time, there is a certain fear that there will be no outlet, because, unfortunately, our costs will be passed on to the consumer, who will have to pay for higher tickets”, argues a businessman in the sector.

To give you an idea of ​​what he’s talking about, Gusttavo Lima, today the most powerful name in the country’s countrymen, also has the most expensive show of the new season. With a full schedule, as he negotiated with an investment fund the purchase of around 200 of his performances in 2022 for almost R$ 100 million, the singer charged R$ 1.2 million from a rodeo in the interior of São Paulo to perform in a single night.

“Gusttavo now has the biggest paycheck in Brazil. But he delivers, delivers on what he promises, sells out shows and sells tickets to a very loyal audience. But this inflated the entire market, as there are singers there who think they can charge the same or close to what he charges without having the same performance. For those who mediate the sale of these names across the country, it was complicated”, says a producer in the Northeast.

Now in November the Ambassador will perform 12 shows. The first of the wave will be in Morrinhos, Goiás, for ten thousand people with tickets ranging from R$ 80 to R$ 450. In São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, on December 11, the ticket triples and can reach R$ $1.3 mil.

Like Gusttavo, who doubled his fee between 2019 and 2021, other country people followed the same path. Marília Mendonça, today the greatest female exponent of suffering, no longer steps on stage for less than R$ 500 thousand. Before the pandemic and record-breaking lives in the world, for R$ 250,000, she closed a deal. “Maiara and Maraisa also readjusted their prices, obeying this new ‘table’”, jokes a source. The duo, by the way, already has a show scheduled in a box in Sapucaí in the next carnival.

It’s not all crying, though. There are always those who sell handkerchiefs. Bruno and Marrone, for example, even with the controversies and even discussions at the lives they held during the pandemic, saw their audience grow and, with that, are asking for back to previously closed dates to redo contracts under new financial conditions and arrive to more capitals.

The piseiro gang is also making big money with the new trend. João Gomes, for example, so far the most outspoken name in the genre, has a full schedule until the second half of 2022. The value of the 19-year-old boy grew after his performance in “Domingão do Huck”, alongside Ivete Sangalo, and already has shows that cost R$ 400 thousand.

Since, until further notice, performances must obey a rule of having only 50% of the audience capacity in the venues, the artists are trying to shape a new format. “It will be a hybrid, something that is already happening in some cases. As it is not possible to meet everyone in person, the singers are closing partnerships with ticket sales companies so that there are home tickets. Thus, the fan can enjoy the same show in the comfort of their own home, paying less, of course”, says the director of a ticket: “This is not the time to complain. The moment is to celebrate the return to normality. Soon everyone will be happy again”.

Who is asking for more:

Gusttavo Lima – between BRL 700 thousand and BRL 1.2 million

Marília Mendonça – between R$ 350 thousand and R$ 500 thousand

João Gomes – between R$ 200 thousand and R$ 400 thousand

Chitãozinho and Xororó – R$ 500 thousand

Alok – BRL 450 thousand

Maiara and Maraisa – R$300 thousand

Bruno and Marrone – R$270 thousand