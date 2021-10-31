Halloween of the Celebrities: Get inspired by costumes and get in the mood | TV & Famous

Super productions. So we can define the fantasies of the famous for the halloween 2021.🧙👻No Halloween some opted for authorial looks and others were inspired by characters, classics of the land or not. And he had a little of everything. Check it out and enjoy!

2 of 2 Celebrities celebrate Halloween — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Celebrities celebrate Halloween — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The Queen of Cacti is pure power. More incredible impossible is the look of the BBB21 champion, who dared to make and simply dominated. Grade 11 to Juliette!

In the United States, Halloween parties are a classic, and Anitta has been making the most of the date. In yet another Halloween celebration in North America, the pretty one was from Pantera Cor-de-Rosa, a look duly borrowed by Sabrina Sato.

If Anitta dressed as a Pink Panther, Hailey Bieber had the idea to celebrate the Hallowen of Britney Spears! Justin Bieber’s wife was inspired by the singer’s looks at various times in her career, such as in the clips “Baby One More Time” and “I’m A Slave For U”. Destroyed!

Halloween costume doesn’t necessarily have to be horror. Isis Valverde chose a stylized kitten look for the party she organized at her house in Rio. Son of the actress, little Rael was a pirate.

Pregnant Thaila Ayala made a make up to get in the mood and had the company of the bloodthirsty kitten to decorate the photo.

The BBB20 champion and her husband Denis Santos were inspired by The Addams Family for their Halloween looks. Even the couple’s dogs were recruited for the official photo of the Santos Addams family.

Guess Viih Tube’s inspiration for the Halloween look? Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in the series “The Queen’s Gambit”.