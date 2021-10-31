“He is in sixth grade”

WHO WILL WIN THE F1 2021 BUILDERS WORLD: MERCEDES OR RED BULL? | GP at 10

12 points behind Max Verstappen in the fight for the 2021 Formula 1 title, Lewis Hamilton returned to talk about the pressure over the balanced season. The seven-time champion even talked about the psychological issue and the pressure on the Dutchman in the dispute, but ended up being mocked by his rival. Now Lewis sees Max as prepared for a fight.

In an interview with the British channel Sky Sports, Hamilton spoke about the pressure on the shoulders for the fight, and tried to value the experience of Verstappen, who is in his sixth full season at the Worlds. Lewis recalled his first title, in 2008, when he only disputed his second championship.

“I don’t spend a second thinking about what can be and what can’t be a distraction for him, it doesn’t bother me. If I do my job to the best of my abilities, I don’t have a problem. This is how I approach my work. My first title? It was horrible, the journey was terrible, but does he have six seasons? I was in my second year”, commented the Englishman.



▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Lewis Hamilton is behind Verstappen in the championship (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Hamilton is coming off a second place in the US GP and is trying to turn the championship situation around in the next five races. The seven-time champion also spoke about the experience of the dispute with Max, who has already had five changes in the leadership of the Drivers’ World Championship during the year.

“I expected it to be a roller coaster. It’s been amazing, it’s been the toughest year on so many levels, but there were so many positive things and I’m enjoying it, even on the tough days,” he added.

Formula 1 returns on November 7th with the Mexico City GP, the 18th of the 22 stages of 2021.