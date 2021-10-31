Hellas Verona wins with a great goal from Giovanni Simeone and knocks down Juventus in the table

Playing at home, Hellas Verona beat Juventus 2-1 this Saturday (30), for the 11th round of the Italian Championship

O hellas verona imposed another defeat on youth. Playing this Saturday (30) inside the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, coach Igor Tudor’s team made it 2-1 and got the better of the match for the 11th round of the Italian Championship.

The goals of the match, which was broadcast on FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+, were noted by Argentine Giovanni Simeone, still in the first minutes of the confrontation. McKennie cashed in the complementary step

Needing to beat Verona’s team to recover the stumbling blocks against Inter Milan and Sassuolo, Massimiliano Allegri’s team suffered again.

The reason? The start of the match could not have been worse for Vecchia Signora: 2-0 before the 15th minute, with two goals from Giovanni Simeone.

In the first, at 10, the Brazilian Arthur missed the ball and the home team quickly built the ball and the Argentine deflected it to the back of the goal.

Four minutes later, the goal was entirely by shirt 99. Played from the left of the attack, cut into a shot from the angle, with no chance of defense for Szczesny.

Best on the field for Juventus, Dybala almost managed to cash in the final minutes of the first half, but hit the post when trying to take it away from goalkeeper Montipò.

Trying to put pressure on in the second half, the Turin team suffered from a strong marking by Hellas Verona, which gave little space for the opponent to speculate in the attack.

In one of the home team’s rare mistakes, McKennie received a free-kick and hit hard to score a Juventus goal.

Championship situation

With the victory at home this Saturday, Hellas Verona reached 15 points, closing the match in 7th place in the Italian Championship. Juventus, on the other hand, which now has the same score on the table, occupies the 9th position, and could still be beaten by the end of the round.

The guy: Giovanni Simeone

Overwhelming performance. Unbeknownst to the Juventus defense, Giovanni Simeone scored twice and plagued Vecchia Signora’s scoring. The Argentine’s second goal was a real painting, with no chance of defense for Szczesny.

Bad: Juventus Defense

From the error in the ball that resulted in the first goal to the difficulty in finding a way to score Giovanni Simeone, Juventus’ line of defense had a nightmarish performance for the fans. And there go 15 goals conceded in 11 Italian games.

upcoming games

After the match this Saturday, Hellas Verona will return to the field for the Italian Championship only on Sunday (07), when they will visit the napoli.

Juventus turns its attention to the Champions League. On Tuesday, in Turin, Vecchia Signora receives the Zenit (RUS). The next commitment for Serie A is the match against the team from Fiorentina, on Saturday (06).

Datasheet

HELLAS VERONA 2 X 1 JUVENTUS

GOALS: Giovanni Simeone (11′ and 14′) for Hellas Verona; Weston McKennie (80′) for Juventus

Hellas Verona: Montipò; Dawidowicz, Günter and Casale (Ceccherini); Miguel Veloso, Tamèze, Faraoni, Lazovic (Sutalo), Barák and Caprari; Giovanni Simeone (Kalinic). TECHNICIAN: Igor Tudor

Youth: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini and Alex Sandro; Bentancur (McKennie), Arthur (Bernardeschi), Rabiot (Locatelli) and Cuadrado (Kulusevski); Morata and Dybala. TECHNICIAN: Massimiliano Allegri