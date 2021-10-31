“He’s not doing enough,” says Ibrahimovic of Mbappé | french football

At Milan since last year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalled his days at Paris Saint-Germain and assessed the club’s current moment in an interview with Telefoot. The Swedish star took advantage of the situation to also “advise” one of the team’s stars, Kylian Mbappé.

I love Mbappé, but he’s not doing enough. He must taste blood, walk on fire. Surround yourself with people who will say you’re not good enough and you’ll be better. —Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The center forward defended PSG between 2012 and 2016. His passage was extremely victorious: four French Championships, three French Super Cups, three French League Cups and two French Cups. Ibra was one of the first strong players to arrive at the club after it was bought by a Qatar investment fund. For the Swede, Paris wouldn’t be what it is today without him.

– When PSG was purchased, I was one of the first to sign. And I’m very proud. Without me, PSG would not have become what it is. Some people think I came for the money, the city, the life. No, I came and everything changed.

Ibrahimovic also compared the current cast with what he was part of:

Do I think today’s cast is stronger than my time? No, because we were a team. Today it is not a team. I’m not saying it’s not strong, but it’s not as good as ours at the time.

Zlatan returned to play on October 16th, after being out of action for a month due to an injury. He had been suffering from an Achilles tendon problem. Before that, he had undergone surgery on his left knee, who took him out of the Euro Cup.