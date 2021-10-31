High number of deaths is related to faction dissidents, says researcher

The high number of homicides registered in Fortaleza and cities in the Metropolitan Region is directly associated with people who were part of these criminal organizations and now want to found an independent faction of the Comando Vermelho (CV), Guardians of the State (GDR) or the First Command of the Capital (PCC). Known as the “prison mass”, the new phenomenon, as the journalist and researcher at the Laboratory for the Study of Violence (LEV), linked to the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), Ricardo Moura, has been generating a series of confrontations throughout the year. . “These attacks and these murders can be credited to this criminal reorganization”, he warns.

The new criminal organization is broader and in it there is concern and discontent, since, according to Moura, these groups consider themselves neutral and often do not agree with the actions taken by criminal organizations operating in Ceará. A diversity of actions and decision-making that often makes no sense to those at the base of the community was what motivated the creation of this new criminal group.

The researcher points out, in relation to the charging of the so-called “toll”, the direct relationship between the practice and the pandemic. Within what is studied in the world in relation to Covid-19, with the reduction in the circulation of people and money, criminals needed to rethink new forms of financing. “And practices that, until then, were not necessary and in this context of money that circulates less, in which there is greater restriction in the circulation of drugs, it was necessary to implement other methods”, he says. Following the researcher’s own logic of thinking of factions as companies, in times of recession, it is necessary for them to capitalize and look for new ways to achieve a result, that is, to have money.

About the subject

The new organization is formed by groups that do not want to belong to the DGE or the Comando Vermelho. “They are called ‘neutral’ or ‘prison mass’”, defines the researcher. They intend to remain confined to their territories, without entering into this broader criminal dynamic. There are a number of decisions that do not make sense for those at the base, that is, for those who live in the community. And, according to Moura, they opt for narrower actions, rooted in their communities and being more autonomous.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) did not comment on the dispute between territories. Through notes, he commented on the findings of each of the cases that occurred this Friday. Regarding the death of the merchant in the Planalto neighborhood Ayrton Senna, he informed that the Military Police carried out searches in the region. The Forensic Inspection of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) was also at the occurrence, where it carried out the first surveys on the facts. A police inquiry was initiated and the case is investigated by the 9th Precinct of the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP).

In relation to the homicide in the São Miguel neighborhood, in Caucaia, he informed that a team from Pefoce was there, where they collected evidence that will subsidize the investigations. A police inquiry was initiated and the case is being investigated by the Municipal Police of Caucaia, aiming to identify and capture those suspected of committing the crime.

As for the double homicide in Vila Manoel Sátiro, the SSPDS also informed that Pefoce was sued. The DHPP of the Civil Police carries out investigations in the region with the objective of clarifying the crime.

Regarding the death in Pacatuba, the SSPDS informed that a police inquiry was initiated by the DHPP and will be transferred to the Metropolitan Police Department of Pacatuba, a unit that will investigate the circumstances of the crime.

About the death in Pacajus, in the Bangue II neighborhood, he informs that a Pefoce team was at the scene and that the Civil Police are investigating the crime.

The death on the Ayrton Senna Plateau will also be investigated by the DHPP.

