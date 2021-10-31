‘His presence is very strong’, says Luis Lobianco about Paulo Gustavo | celebrities



Rio – In this Saturday’s ‘Altas Horas’, Luis Lobianco revealed how the recordings of the new season of ‘Vai Que Cola’ were, at Multishow, without the presence of Paulo Gustavo, who died in May this year as a result of Covid-19 . “The record doesn’t seem to fall. A person as present, as gigantic as Paulo. Every time we get to the studio we remember Paulo in any detail, his presence is very strong. At the same time, you have such strong colleagues and courageous, who raised their heads and tried to make humor in the midst of so much pain,” he said.

The comedian will be honored in the program that will air from Monday, the 1st, on Multishow. “Paulo represents a lot of people, more than 600,000 people who left because of the disease, negligence and lack of vaccine. It is very clear what our mission is and it’s a huge maturity. I’m sure this season is very special,” he said Lobianco.

This Saturday, the 30th, Paulo Gustavo would turn 43 years old. His widower Thales Bretas paid a beautiful tribute on his social networks.