Honda, 50 years old: see 10 motorcycles that made the brand’s history in Brazil – 10/31/2021

On October 26, 1971, Honda Motor do Brasil Ltda. The company, located in a small office in the Pompéia neighborhood, in the city of São Paulo, started its activities importing motorcycles that were already successful in Europe and the United States.

Since then, the company has gone from being a mere importer to the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the country, with a 78% market share and 757,866 units produced in 2020.

“Brazil is the largest market in South America and houses Honda’s headquarters in the region. The company has been in the country for 50 years and today produces cars, motorcycles and power products locally. We have more than 11,000 employees, more than 250 suppliers and 1,300 exclusive dealers”, highlights Honda South America President Atsushi Fujimoto.

Honda currently has three manufacturing units in Brazil. The Manaus (AM) plant, founded in 1976, is one of the company’s largest motorcycle factories in the world, with the capacity to produce two million motorcycles/year, in addition to manufacturing the brand’s generators and stationary engines, since 2001.

The state of São Paulo is home to two plants that produce automotive engines and cars, one in Sumaré, opened in 1997, and the most recent one, in Itirapina, which began operating in 2019.

In this half century of operations, Honda has already delivered 28 million vehicles in Brazil. The vast majority, or about 26 million, are motorcycles, half of which are from CG, the best-selling vehicle in the country for decades.

For this reason, and also because, after all, this is a column about motorcycles, I selected 10 motorcycles that tell the story of Honda’s 50 years in Brazil. As there are many models sold over these five decades, I chose to choose two motorcycles per decade, to recall the trajectory of the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the country; check out.

Honda S 90 (1971)

The first Honda motorcycles to arrive in Brazil were the small SS-50V and S90, still imported. Both had four-stroke engines, with a cylinder positioned horizontally, as is still the case with the brand’s scooters, Biz and Pop.

Few people know, but the first motorcycles imported by Honda were the S 90 (photo) and the SS-50V Image: Disclosure

The S90 was more powerful and had a four-speed gearbox and a nice classic styling. The model, by the way, was already successful in the country, sold by independent importers, and starred in the famous soap opera “Beto Rockfeller”.

Already the “fifty” SS 50V had less power, but its transmission already offered five speeds. The models were very similar, despite the difference in engine capacity. But the S 90 had a low exhaust, while the SS 50V used a higher exhaust.

Honda CG 125 (1976)

The Honda CG 125 marked the opening of the Honda motorcycle factory in Manaus (AM). Practically a “Beetle” on two wheels, as it was the first motorcycle of many motorcyclists, the CG “Bolinha” earned this nickname due to its rounded shapes.

Honda’s trajectory in Brazil is mixed with the success of the CG 125, the first motorcycle produced by the brand in the country in 1976 Image: Disclosure

The model also had several chrome and an epoch-making style. The CG 125 was manufactured with this configuration until 1978. The model was successful: it sold more than 46 thousand units in just two years and became synonymous with economy and good performance at the time.

XL 250R (1982)

The first trail model produced by Honda in the country, Xiselona made trail history throughout Brazil. The XL 250R arrived with an innovative Prolink rear suspension, in which the single damper had links rather than being attached directly to the scale. The long-stroke front fork could be adjusted with compressed air by means of air nozzles positioned on top of the canes.

XL 250R was the first real trail produced by Honda in Brazil; model featured innovative Prolink suspension Image: Disclosure

With the scarcity of purely off-road models on the market, as imports were prohibited, the XL 250R was the first trail bike with a lot of track. The model even won the 1st edition of the traditional Enduro da Independência, held on trails in Minas Gerais.

CBX 750F (1986)

Despite the success of the CB 400 and 450 line in the first half of the 1980s, I chose the CBX 750F as it was the first four-cylinder motorcycle sold by Honda in Brazil. In 1986, the first units of the model were imported by Honda, with a special authorization from the government, and arrived in stores costing more than a Chevrolet Opala Diplomata, one of the most expensive cars at the time.

The first CBX 750F units were imported; model cost more than an Opal Diplomat at the time Image: Disclosure

The CBX 750F 1986 was black, with red and gray graphics, and a double headlamp. Equipped with light alloy wheels, it had a suspension adjustment and a windshield that fit perfectly with the tank’s design. The 1986 models are, today, a rarity, as very few units were sold with the 16-inch front wheel.

Starting in 1987, the CBX 750F was nationalized. It lost the suspension adjustments and gained an 18th wheel at the front, but the roar of its inline four-cylinder engine with 82 hp of maximum power remained charming.

CBX 200 Strada (1993)

CBX 200 Strada replaced the Aero 150 with a bigger and more powerful engine, in addition to the more modern design, for the time Image: Disclosure

The Honda CBX 200 Strada was a consumer’s dream for those who owned a 125 in the early 1990s. The model replaced the CBX 150 Aero with more modern lines and a bigger and more powerful engine: the 196 cm³ single cylinder produced 19 hp of power maximum. Details such as the alloy wheels, the white-backed dashboard and the front brake disc drew a lot of attention at the time.

To complete its “sportsmanship” it had side deflectors coupled to the tank, sport exhaust and a rear scale with a rectangular section. Equipped with an electric starter, the Strada was a sales success, with 179,277 units produced between 1993 and 2002.

biz

AC 100 Biz was another successful Honda bet. Designed in Brazil, Biz replaced the world-famous C 100 Dream model with a Brazilian flavor. Honda engineers created a design more modern and youthful for CUB, but the big thing was to change Dream’s 17-inch rear wheel for a smaller one, rim 14. With that, Biz gained a useful storage compartment under the seat, one of the reasons for its success among women.

Honda C 100 Biz innovated with under-seat helmet holders; scooter, created in Brazil, is still a sales success today Image: Disclosure

The first Biz had a 100cc engine, with just 7.5 horsepower. Another important factor for Biz’s sales success was the semi-automatic and rotary gearshift, with four gears, making driving much easier as it does not have the clutch lever. Biz has evolved over the years and is now sold in 100cc and 125cc versions and has already surpassed the barrier of 4 million units produced.

The 250cc Twister and Tornado (2001)

In the early 2000s, Honda brought to Brazil a new 250 cc engine, with double overhead cam (DOHC) and four valves that rotated high and had good performance. The propellant gave rise to two models that were hugely successful and are still missed today: the naked CBX 250 Twister and the trail XR 250 Tornado.

Honda CBX 250 Twister was the consumption dream of those who owned a 125 in the early 2000s Image: Disclosure

In addition to the new engine, the models had an attractive and modern design that stood out from competitors and even from other low-displacement models sold by Honda in Brazil so far. The Twister was the dream of every owner of a CG 125 and the Tornado was desired by adventurers and hikers alike, who used and abused the model in endurance competitions.

Both were in production until 2009, when the Promot 3 went into effect, which forced Honda to retire the carburetor and adopt electronic fuel injection in its successors, CB 300R and XRE 300, the latter in production until today.

The Twister name was such a success that, in 2015, Honda retired the CB 300R and created the CB 250F Twister, with another 250cc engine.

CB 600F Hornet (2004)

Introduced in 2004, but already as a 2005 model, the CB 600F Hornet has a legion of fans to this day – so much so that it is still the most sought after used bike on several classifieds sites.

CB 600F Hornet is even today the most searched motorcycle on classifieds sites Image: Disclosure

The good performance of the 599 cm³ inline four-cylinder engine, derived from the sporty CBR 600F, its sporty specifications and the ease of piloting are some of the characteristics that made Hornet famous. The model was in line until 2014 and has always led the ranking of the most sold naked motorcycles in the country.

The first generation, carbureted, produced 96.5 hp of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and left behind major competitors such as the Suzuki Bandit 600 and its 80 hp. Aluminum frame, alloy wheels, sports tires, good brakes and the unmistakable roar of the in-line four-cylinder engine made Hornet sell more than 48,000 units while in production. To this day, Hornet lovers regret that naked has gone out of line.

PCX

Although Honda had already tried to introduce scooters in the Brazilian market, with Spacy in the 1990s and Lead in the 200s, it was with the PCX that the category exploded. Introduced in 2013, the PCX 150 brought items that added even more practicality to the already naturally practical scooters.

Economical and practical, Honda PCX was responsible for popularizing the scooter category in Brazil Image: Disclosure

The PCX offered good performance from the 150 cc engine, which had an unprecedented “Idling Stop”, a system that turns off the engine in longer stops to save fuel and pollute less. The 150cc scooter offered good storage space under the seat, as the fuel tank and nozzle were in the central tunnel.

Proof of PCX’s success is that the model still leads the scooter segment, which has been growing every year.

CRF 1000L Africa Twin (2016)

Honda sought inspiration in the African deserts to enter the bigtrails market, with the CRF 1000L Africa Twin, in 2015. The name, inherited from the famous XRV 650 Africa Twin of the 1980s, showed that the Japanese brand arrived with a more off-the-road approach. road and less touring than the competition.

CRF 1000L Africa Twin put Honda in contention for the bigtrail segment with a more off-road proposal Image: Renato Durães/Infomoto

Equipped with a parallel two-cylinder engine, the now CRF 1000L arrived in the country in 2016, with a 21-rim wheel at the front and the proposal of being a real off-road motorcycle. It had (still has) less power than its competitors, but it is lighter and more suitable for off-road adventures.

Currently, the Africa Twin has gained a larger 1,100 cc engine, as well as several electronic controls and even a dual clutch DCT gearbox, proving that, in fact, the big trail consumer is looking for a balance between off-road vocation and comfort for long journeys .