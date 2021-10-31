Honda Elite 125 scooter has new details and price from R$ 10 thousand

For affordable BRL 10,120, the Honda Elite 125 line 2022 is already at the dealerships of japanese brand throughout Brazil. To keep up with good sales, the scooter – which has been on the market for three years since took the lead’s place – kept its main features both in design and mechanics.

The main novelty is the new color metallic gray, which adds a touch of class to the appearance of Honda’s cheapest scooter. There are two other options in the catalog: pearled red and white. To redesign the Elite 125’s aesthetics, Honda extended the black details of the fairing, as well as renewed the graphics.

Honda/Disclosure

You will also like

The mechanical part, however, remains unchanged. Thus, Elite continues to bring the 124.9 cc OHC single cylinder engine. Air-cooled and with electronic injection, it generates up to 9.34 hp of power at 7,500 rpm. Torque is 1.05 mkgf (at 6,000 revolutions) and the transmission is CVT automatic. When braking, the scooter has a Combined Brake System (CBS) with a front disc and a rear drum.

Finally, the scooter has a suspension with a telescopic fork at the front, and a single shock absorber with adjustment of the spring load at the rear. Wheels are 12 and 10 inches respectively.

No extra equipment

There was, therefore, no increase in the list of equipment on the Honda Elite 125 line 2022. As in the previous version, the scooter comes with an optical set illuminated by LEDs and an LCD instrument panel as highlights. In addition, storage compartments under the seat and on the front shield are also standard. The seat has two levels.