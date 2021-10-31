Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for October 31, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The day’s horoscope shows the forecast for your sign and ascendant

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISHES

ARIES



Reflections for the waning Moon in Virgo: How can you improve your work, become more competent? Where and how can it be most helpful? Practicality and discernment are the watchwords. It is important to establish a simpler and more stable routine so that growth is guaranteed and opportunities can be better used. Prefer to finish what was already in progress. Today the Moon combines with Sun and Uranus, favoring creative solutions, innovative and original activities. Exchanges and contacts flow better.



BULL



With the Sun in the opposite sign, the focus is on partnerships, partnerships, clients and the way they relate. Today Jupiter combines forces with Mercury to facilitate understanding. Take the opportunity to cultivate positive thinking, align interests and strengthen bonds of affection with the people you love. Invest in good dialogue, research and deepening. You can also expand your network of contacts. Try to see if you’re wasting yourself, wasting energy, or sacrificing yourself with what’s not worth it.



TWINS



The waning Moon follows in Virgo, take the opportunity to see what is useful, and what is no longer useful. Jupiter and Mercury align to favor mind expansion. It’s worth reading a good book, feeding your spirit with good information. Remember that the more mature, wise and conscious you are, the more peaceful your coexistence becomes, the more correct your choices become. It’s time to go deeper into any subject. It’s easier to see what has a future and what doesn’t, to understand yourself and others.



CANCER



Good period for general storage. With the Moon waning in Virgo, it’s worth cultivating cleanliness, organization and hygiene. Today the Moon combines forces with Uranus, favoring a break from routine with different activities. Also good time to pay off debts, promote detox treatments, cut harmful habits and unnecessary expenses. Moments of silence, introspection and withdrawal are also very welcome, so stay tuned for insights that may arise.



LION



With the Moon in Virgo, organization is the watchword. Good time to take care of your health, food, plan your routine and budget. Use your sensitivity and intuition to flow with the natural rhythm of life. Analysis and reflection can bring important insights. Pay attention to issues that gain evidence in the period: what is no longer meant to be, the Universe can show. Self-knowledge, deepening, study, research and expansion of consciousness are favored.



VIRGIN



With the waning Moon in your sign, try to notice habits that no longer suit you and behaviors that cause discomfort. The recipe is always this: instead of trying to change the other, channel the refined critical sense to yourself. But beware of exaggeration, it’s also not good to be too hard on yourself. Better to simplify as much as possible, lower expectations and the amount of compromises. Learning is completing pending issues while letting everything flow, not wanting to force situations.



LB



With the waning Moon in judicious Virgo, try to organize your home or workplace, put everything in its proper place. The more practical and analytical it is, the better. Challenges in relationships are on the agenda, try to leave pride aside. It’s not worth wasting time with useless discussions. It is worth simplifying the agenda, what is no longer useful can be dispensed with. Do not make more commitments at the risk of not being able to fulfill them. Also ideal time to delve deeper into yourself, to investigate yourself to promote cures.



SCORPION



Better to prioritize what is already in progress, rather than taking on more commitments and responsibilities. The Moon continues waning in Virgo, favoring general organizations. Invest in health care, the week has healing and transformative potential. Take the opportunity to simplify life, control waste, cut excesses and excesses. In the afternoon, Moon and Uranus line up to favor independent and original activities. It’s worth getting away from the routine and trying something new.



SAGITTARIUS



Important finishes are on the agenda, it’s time to finish what you can. Be careful not to talk or promise too much, try to reduce commitments. With the Moon in Virgo, take the opportunity to measure your expectations with a practical sense. Thankfully, the Moon combines forces with Uranus to help with changes, corrections and innovations. You win if you dare to think differently and look for alternative routes. Therapies, diagnoses, insights and moments of introspection are favored.



CAPRICORN



During this week, avoid accumulating tasks, try to leave behind what no longer makes sense in your life. It is worth redoubling the effort, the organization, the professionalism. However, avoid forcing control, discussing or imposing your views, the climate is not conducive to this. Continue to dive in, tune in to spiritual, philosophical and higher matters. Important insights are on the agenda! It is worth reviewing goals, beliefs, concepts and ideas with humility, if necessary.



AQUARIUM



Try to notice what is stagnant and unproductive. The waning Moon enters Virgo: a time to make adjustments, organize the house, the workplace… to fix whatever is possible. The feeling of lightness that comes after will be gratifying! Prefer to complete what was already in progress and has been dragging on. Take the opportunity to simplify your life and realize what no longer makes sense. Remember: maturity is when we give up immediate pleasures in favor of something bigger in the medium and long term.



FISHES

Consult diverse opinions, be open to research, listen and learn. The period is excellent for therapies, research, investigations and deepening. When seeking self-knowledge, you can realize your real value, strengthen your self-esteem, know your potentials and weaknesses to transform them. In this way, you can free yourself, improve your way of relating, fly and expand your horizons. The week is closing, the next New Moon will arrive on Thursday, marking a new phase.