How many points does Palmeiras need to secure a spot at Libertadores? – 10/31/2021

Despite being in the final of the Libertadores, Palmeiras still has no guaranteed direct place for the next edition of the continental tournament. Football is unpredictable, but it is possible to observe scores of recent years in the Brazilian Championship to project the goal of Verdão in Serie A.

At the moment, only the teams that finish in the G4 of Brasileirão will have a place in the group stage of the competition organized by Conmebol. This could change if the winners of the Copa do Brasil (Atletico-MG or Athletico Paranaense) and Libertadores (Palmeiras or Flamengo) finish in the top four in the table, but Palmeiras does not seek not to depend on other clubs.

Looking at the final table of the last ten editions of Serie A, the fourth place with the lowest score was Botafogo, in 2011. On that occasion, Glorioso scored 61 points. Meanwhile, the last place in the G4 with the best performance in this section was Corinthians, in 2019, with 69 points.

At the moment, Palmeiras has 49 points. Taking as a sample the last ten years of the Brazilian Championship, the team led by Abel Ferreira would need to add 20 more points in the next ten matches to seal their place in the direct phase of the Libertadores.

Before the loss to América-MG, at the beginning of October, Alviverde’s coach revealed that the goal would be to reach 80 points at the end of the competition. However, with the bad results in sequence, Verdão was unable to reach the objective outlined by the commission.