How much would you pay for a beer? Discover the most expensive beers in the world

For those who drink alcoholic beverages, you know that a cold beer on a Friday night after work or on the beach on a sunny Saturday is an excellent option. In Brazil, the drink is a consumer favorite and in 2020 alone, during the pandemic, beer retail sales totaled R$184.6 billion and the forecast for 2021 is R$198 billion, according to the consultancy. Euromonitor.

Recently, the brewers received difficult news: the announcement of readjustment in the price of beer made by Ambev that commands the brands Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Stella Artois and Budweiser. The announced increase was from 5% to 6% and was based on the accumulated inflation of 10% in the last 12 months, according to the IPCA (Consumer Price Index). Despite the increase, most likely none of these new values ​​of beers consumed in Brazil come close to what was already paid for a bottle containing hops, malt, yeast, water, and of course, alcohol content.

Check out the most expensive beers in the world below:

Antarctic Nail Ale

Antarctic Nail Ale was produced with water directly from Antarctica. Photo: Reproduction

In 2014, the Australian brewery Nail Brewing produced just 30 bottles of what is to date the most expensive beer ever sold in history. Antarctic Nail Ale was produced with water directly from Antarctica. Yes, that’s right. A beer made with water from Antarctica and which, according to the owner of Nail Brewing, was also the purest beer in the world. Each bottle of Antarctic Nail Ale cost US$ 800, which at the current price is nothing less than R$ 4459. whales.

Brewdog The End of History

This is a beer that has a bizarre concept to say the least. And that’s not just about the price. We explained: the bottle of Brewdog The End of History was placed on a kind of label made of dead and stuffed animals. Ferrets were used on seven labels, squirrels on four and to close, a hare. Only 12 bottles of Scottish beer were produced. In addition to this somewhat peculiar detail, another thing called attention about Brew The End of History (and once again we are not talking about the price): the alcoholic content of 55%, placing the beer among the most alcoholic beer ever produced.

Now, let’s get to the price: each bottle cost about US$ 765 (R$ 4264).

Jacobsen Vintage No.1

Jacobsen Vintage No.1. Photo: Reproduction / Pinterest.

Produced by Carlsberg, a Danish conglomerate of breweries, Jacobsen Vintage No. 1 is what we can call a luxury beer. Each label of the only 600 bottles produced contained a unique lithograph made and printed by the Danish artist Frans Kannik. The beer is barley wine, a style of beer that is close to wine. It was sold in upscale Copenhagen restaurants for US$400 (R$2229).

Schorschbock 57

Ceramic bottles of Schorschbock beer are pictured at the Schorschbraeu brewery in Gunzenhausen near Nuremberg, northern Bavaria, March 30, 2012. According to the micro brewery owner Georg Tscheuschner, his Schorschbock beer at 57 % volume of alcohol, is the world strongest. The limited edition of 43 bottles, each one sealed with wax, signed and hand-numbered by the brew master, costs 200 euros (266 US Dollars). Tscheuschner’s other beer specialties have 13%, 16% and 20% alcohol and are also exported worldwide. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY – Tags: SOCIETY FOOD BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

This was also a limited edition beer. With only 36 bottles produced, the Schorschbock 57 production process uses a refinement method called icebok to chill the drinking water and then separate the aroma and other ingredients, making it the strongest beer in the world, with 57.5% alcohol volume. German beer sold each bottle for US$200 (R$1114).

Samuel Adams Utopia

The fifth most expensive beer in the world is from the United States. Samuel Adams Utopia is launched every two years and is produced in an aging process that can last up to 18 years in oak barrels used for cognac and whiskey. Its alcohol content is also high, reaching 27%. The cost of each bottle is US$150 (R$836).