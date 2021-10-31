Keeping your iPhone or iPad clean, in addition to improving usability on the device’s touch screen, is inevitably tied to your own hygiene, and can help prevent illnesses, as these are devices that we tend to take with us everywhere.

How to Clean iPhone and iPad Properly

Naturally, you need to follow some precautions to avoid damaging or causing any possible scratches on your device’s casing, whether on the screen or on the back. Because of this, it is highly recommended to prefer the use of microfiber cloths instead of common cloths.

Separate cleaning materials

Set aside two microfiber cloths for cleaning your device, one slightly damp and the other dry.

Set aside two microfiber cloths to properly clean your iPhone or iPad. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Wipe your device with the damp cloth

Wipe a slightly damp cloth all around your device: this includes the notch — the upper area where the front camera is located — the camera lens on the back of the device, and the area under the device where dust and other types dirt can accumulate at the audio and sound inputs and outputs.

Wipe the damp cloth around your device. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

I wipe dry your device

Finally, pass the dry cloth all around your device to dry it and presto, your iPhone or iPad will be properly sanitized.

Wipe the dry cloth around your device. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)