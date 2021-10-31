Hulk attacks Daronco after setback: “Ridiculous, lack of respect”

Atletico-MG’s 1-0 defeat by Flamengo, a goal by Michael, on Saturday night, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã, was not well received by the Minas Gerais team, which complained a lot about Anderson Daronco’s performance. In the view of striker Hulk, the referee was “ridiculous” in Rio’s duel, which harmed the alvinegro performance.







Photo: Gazeta Press

The striker alvinegro did not want to justify the defeat to the red-black team, but questioned the way the game was conducted, when, in Hulk’s perception, the referee failed at various times, citing that it was convenient with the wax made by goalkeeper Diego Alves that, it took to put the ball back in play.

“Since I got here, for me, I’ve always looked to Daronco as the best shot referee. But what he did today was ridiculous. A lot of lack of respect. I’m not justifying our defeat. We could have drawn, turned or taken more goals. But I told Daronco that what Diego Alves did was ridiculous. Lack of respect. It’s a joke,” said Hulk, in an interview with the channel Premiere.

In addition to the ‘wax’ of Diego Alves, Hulk questioned the game’s extra time in the second half, when there were eight minutes signaled, but Daronco ended the game before the deadline.

“You have to respect who is on the field, who paid to watch. In Brazilian football, there is no respect. I asked Daronco if he wanted to stop the game to attend, because the player may have been seriously injured, but they said ten minutes , it has to give ten, if you say five, it’s five. Regardless of the team that’s winning, but he doesn’t have respect. It seems that nobody respects in Brazilian football,” added Hulk.