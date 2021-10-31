“I asked for permission”: Anitta defends plagiarism charges

Anitta was accused of plagiarism on her new single, “Quieto Rumba”, which was based on the funk “Rap das Armas’, soundtrack to “Tropa de Elite”

Anitta used social media to defend herself against the accusation of plagiarism in her new single, “Quiero Rumba”. Its about a partnership with Dímelo Flow and Chimbala. Netizens noticed the similarity between the song and the funk “Rap das Armas”, produced by DJ Marlboro. This song was part of the soundtrack of “Tropa de Elite” (2007) in the voices of the duo MC Júnior and Leonardo.

In her Instagram Stories, Anitta clarified that she asked DJ Marlboro for permission to do “a retelling” of the song.

“There are a lot of people accusing me of plagiarism. Guys, it’s not a plagiarism, it’s really a version, a re-reading of ‘Rap das Armas’. I asked permission, obviously, before releasing, from DJ Marlboro. Everything is authorized, the percentages divided just right”, published Anitta.

“Let’s stop complaining and listen, because it’s really good!”, added Anitta. DJ Marlboro himself came to the networks to confirm.

“Thank you talented, powerful, enterprising and internationally recognized Anitta, for her morals and the always recognition and preservation of her origins. Before anyone starts to stir up discord with misinformation, Anitta did ask for the necessary authorizations and gave this new song the credit due to the original authors, Júnior and Leonardo of the song ‘Rap das Armas’, which is also a soundtrack for the film ‘Tropa de Elite'”.