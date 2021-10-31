“I became grateful for everything I have and lived”

Known as a stroke, cerebrovascular accident (CVA) is the second leading cause of death in Brazil. In addition, information from the World Health Organization (WHO) alerts to the fact that the disease is increasingly affecting the young population. In the last five years, there were 13 thousand deaths of Brazilians between 15 and 40 years old for this reason, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Manuela Barcelos, 34, suffered an ischemic stroke in 2017. The young woman, who was a baker, says that the disease turned her life upside down: “I started to value more the little things, the moments, and the be grateful for everything I have and have lived”.

Because of her work, Manuela had a stressful and hectic routine: “Basically I just went home to shower, eat and sleep”. She is currently retired due to disability and does not exercise any professional activity. She reports that the disease left her with the entire left side of her body paralyzed, with no movement in her arm and leg.

"Unfortunately I had to stop working, I had a profession that requires autonomy and precise movements. I also had to postpone my personal plans. I planned to travel around the world and intended to take some gastronomy courses abroad", he says.

Symptoms

The day before the stroke, Manuela felt an intense headache and, even so, continued working. At the time of the stroke, the young woman noticed that her mouth was crooked and noticed part of the body weaken. She was at home with her mother and they both rushed to the hospital.

In all, there were 15 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and another 30 days in hospital Santa Lúcia. In addition, Manuela spent another two months of neurological rehabilitation at Sarah Kubitschek Hospital. It was during hospitalization that he was diagnosed with lupus and antiphospholipid syndrome, conditions that favor the formation of clots in the bloodstream.

Among older people, the predominance of strokes occurs among men. Among younger patients, women tend to be more affected because they are more susceptible to rheumatologic and autoimmune diseases, which often interfere with blood clotting.

Prevention

The coordinator of Neurology at Hospital Santa Lúcia, Thaís Augusta, explains that strokes can be of two types: ischemic and hemorrhagic. In the first one, there is an arterial blockage that prevents the passage of oxygen to the brain cells. The second is a hemorrhage in the brain region caused by a ruptured vessel.

The main symptoms of the occurrence of a stroke are crooked mouth, decreased strength on one side of the body and speech alterations. Prevention, in turn, is simple and applies to all age groups. “It is necessary to incorporate healthy lifestyle habits, which include the practice of physical activities and a balanced diet”, explains Thais.

The neurologist reports that risk factors for stroke are high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and stress.

After the stroke, Manuela incorporated daily exercises into her routine. He undergoes physiotherapy treatment to stimulate body movements. “As far as possible, I have made good progress. First, I recovered the sensitivity of the affected side and, little by little, I am able to recover the movements of my limbs”, he says.