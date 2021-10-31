Singer Diogo Nogueira shares morning record with his girlfriend, Paolla Oliveira, and makes a statement on the web

Diogo Nogueira (40) and Paolla Oliveira (39) are in love since they started dating!

This Saturday morning, 30, the singer shared a click beside the actress on his Instagram feed.

In the image, the two appeared glued together, squandering their natural beauty, and the composer took the opportunity to declare himself for the beloved, celebrating the success of his new music caña flower, made in honor of Paolla, launched on October 22nd.

“One week of the release of my muse’s song, my inspiration, my purest love! Gift for her and for you who love us and just want to live on love!”, wrote the sambista in the caption.

“Most beautiful thing… all gifted with love“, said Paolla in the post’s comments. “I can already see my suit, huh!”, joked the singer little mum (37), already waiting for the lovebirds’ wedding. “You cute”, praised Marco Luque (47). “A couple like that inspires not just a song, but a complete show! You guys are beautiful,” also highlighted a fan.

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira exchange hot kisses on video

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira appeared in an atmosphere of romance on social networks. The artist posted a behind-the-scenes video of the song’s recordings in which the actress appears dancing samba at his side. On record, the couple exchange glances and the muse gives the lover a kiss. “Remembering the day music was born! #tbt of studio recording!”, he said.

