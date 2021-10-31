“I hope we’ve turned the page,” says Cristiano Ronaldo after United’s victory over Tottenham | english football

Cristiano Ronaldo was the main name of the Manchester United victory over Tottenham , for the English Championship. The 3-0 triumph in London last Saturday ended a streak of four games without a win for the Premier League. The Portuguese ace hopes that the team has put the bad phase behind them for good.

— It was difficult (losing to Leicester and Liverpool in a row). We didn’t expect the last two results in the championship. But I hope this time we turned the page — Cristiano Ronaldo declared to the “Sky Sports” channel.

Against Tottenham, he scored United’s first goal after a beautiful launch by midfielder Bruno Fernandes and also assisted Cavani’s second. Striker Rashford completed the score towards the end of the match. This result moved Manchester to fifth place in the Premier League table with 17 points.

Before the match, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been heavily criticized. He even received at the Training Center the visit of the board and former trainer Alex Ferguson and won a kind of “survival” in the position. For Cristiano Ronaldo, it wasn’t just the Norwegian coach who felt pressured.

“Everyone knows their role on the team. It’s not just the coach that many point to (for criticism), it’s the players too. I believe things happen for a reason. We are happy for this great game, we won 3-0, away from home, a difficult team – commented CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in 11 games for Manchester United this season, four in seven matches in the English Championship.

– The club is huge and there will always be critics. It doesn’t matter to me, because I’m 18 years old in football. I know that one day everything is perfect, and the next we’re rubbish. I know how to handle it,” he said.

