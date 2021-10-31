‘I slap my face’

In a conversation with Rico and MC Gui, Valentina got real about some of Gui Araujo’s lines, saved for the second time in the penultimate field of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV).

The former MTV lied again about Adriane Galisteu’s speech directed at him, saying that the presenter classified him as “the owner of the truth”. Valentina, who was also in the hot seat, corrected when MC Gui said: “Every farm is the same thing. [Galisteu ] told Gui already ‘Let’s see if your truth is the truth of Brazil”.

“So, but he said it twice… And when I was there I didn’t hear it,” said the former stage assistant. The funkeiro was surprised and Rico snapped: “People go there and sometimes lie to say it was good.”

Valentina reiterated that these were not the words of the presenter and recalled that Araujo had the same attitude twice. “I was there, I didn’t say, not at all… I’ll slap my face if I say”, concluded Valen.

And, after all, what was said?

“There are times when it’s very difficult to differentiate the truth from your truth”, said Adriane in the first field of the ex-On Vacation with the Ex, intending to make it clear that the game has different perspectives.

To the confinement colleagues, Bill returned saying: “She said that my truth is my greatest shield. And that (the result of the garden) would make concrete whether my truth is the absolute truth or not.”

Already in his second field, the worker heard from Galisteu: “Two weeks ago, you were faced with uncertainty and this time, you didn’t have a second to think. You were caught in fright, you fell in this field thanks to MC Gui, but this game that’s how he has his own time. Even at the risk of being seen as the owner of the truth, you play. Whether that’s courage or lack of prudence, time will tell.”

After being saved, Bill returned to headquarters telling the pedestrians about the moment: “She said to me: ‘The owner of the truth. Is that too much courage or imprudence? Let’s see if you’re right after this vote today.”

